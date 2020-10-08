New Bodycam Footage Shows Breonna Taylor on Floor; SWAT Saying ‘She’s Done’ (Video)

*On Monday, Oct. 4, the ladies of The Real welcome Macy Gray to the show to discuss her foundation MyGood.org, how she recently spoke to Breonna Taylor’s mother and is helping other families of police brutality victims deal with the aftermath of their trauma. She also spoke about becoming a R&B star instead of the rock star she intended to be.

Then, co-host Adrienne Houghton explains how she and her family had to sit down to construct a plan to balance their lives and careers while they are quarantining together in New York.

And, which of the co-hosts would intentionally initiate an argument with their significant other just to reap the benefits of makeup sex? The Real’s newest co-host Garcelle Beauvais is all for it!

Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims

Macy Gray Would Rather Be a Rock Star Than an R&B Artist

Do the Ladies Intentionally Start Fights With Their Men Just for the Make-Up Sex?

Macy Gray On Speaking With Breonna Taylor’s Mother and Helping Families of Police Brutality Victims

Macy Gray: I actually talked to Breonna Taylor’s mom… the other day. And, uh…

Garcelle Beauvais: Oh. How was that?

Macy: It’s heartbreaking. Because there’s nothing you can say, you know… there’s nothing you can really do to– to make that better for her. But, um, you know that’s why I think that people forget about that. We do all this protesting and posting and in the background we have people really suffering… and really… finding it hard to get to the next day. You know what I mean?

Garcelle: I’m sure she found some peace with you calling her. You also mentioned Ahmaud Arbery earlier, uh, and his case played a part in motivating you to create MyGood. How so?

Macy: Um, I just remember seeing that famous video, you know, when he’s running down the street. And then, um, and then you see he literally fighting for his life and then that was it. And then, um, I just remember because I’m a mom, and just thinking about the mom– like, they have to stop playing that video ‘cause the mom is probably watching.

Garcelle: Right. It’s playing over and over again.

Macy: So, what we help with is the mental help and financial services, whatever. We’re just there for these families in the aftermath.

Loni Love: So, you guys provide mental health services to help the families.

Macy: Mental health services, financial needs. We’ve helped a couple people get lawyers. Kinda whatever they need. We’re kinda that support– just so much goes on after. You can imagine they get pulled all these different ways with the press and people calling them up to do this or that and they don’t even get time to just grieve… most of the time. And then they have other kids. You know, I’m talking to Sandra Bland’s sister and she was not being able to get out of bed for two years. You know, not being able to work for two years…

Garcelle: Wow.

Macy: So, that’s where we come in and do what we can.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

About THE REAL

THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour, two-time NAACP Image Award-winning and Emmy®-nominated talk show now in its seventh season on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network Bounce. The bold, diverse and outspoken hosts, Garcelle Beauvais and Emmy® Award-winners Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai, all frankly say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, THE REAL is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and Co-Executive Producer Tenia Watson (Judge Mathis, Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court, WGN-TV Morning News, Just Keke, The Test) and shot in Los Angeles, California.