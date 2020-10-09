Tory Lanez Reacts to Felony Charges Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

*Rapper Tory Lanez (real name is Daystar Peterson) has responded to the two felony charges he’s facing for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion after the two had an argument in an SUV earlier over the summer.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan’s feet several times and wounding her on July 12 in Hollywood Hills.

On Friday, the Canadian-born artist took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u.”

The rapper is facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also accused of inflicting great bodily injury, per TMZ. If convicted, Lanez faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.

Lanez addressed the shooting incident in a full-length album titled “Daystar,” on which he denies the allegations against him.

Megan previously confirmed that Tory was the triggerman that wild night together in July, shooting at her feet during an argument.

We previouly reported, on “Daystar,” Lanez denies her claims and suggests he’s being “framed” for the shooting. On the project’s opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”

He continues:

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” He brings up his claim that he’s being framed for a second time later on in the song, rapping, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”

We previously reported, Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.

According to TMZ, Megan’s injuries to her feet required surgery to remove bullets or bullet fragments.