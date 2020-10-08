Tory Lanez: Rapper Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*TLC singer T-Boz is speaking out about how the group was done dirty after Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes passed.

In a new interview with Hollywood Unlocked, the singer recalled the single moment that put the group back on the map. She also calls out the industry players she claims wanted nothing to do with TLC after the death of Left Eye.

“Honestly, when Lisa died, the whole industry turned on us. Ev-er-y-body. They was like, ‘It’s over for them. They’re never going to do it again.’ And I kept saying, ‘Nah bruh that still doesn’t hinder my talent and my passion to sing and dance.’ It’s in my soul. So I was just like, you just have to find that one person to say yes and find your new normal. We all know it’s never going to be the same again but you find your new normal and you keep going. And that is what Lisa would want us to do and I have kids to feed. It’s TLC forever, whether she’s physically here or not,” T-Boz said, per MadameNoire.

So who exactly was she referring to when she said “everybody?”

“Everybody L.A. Reid. I’ll call em all out. I don’t care. L.A. All the big execs who we put on the map, made them all kind of millions. I remember the one who said yes was VH1 Superbowl Blitz. That concert was the most stressful, hectic concert but it ended up being the greatest.

Like, our sound guy, his stomach exploded. He was in the ER. Nelly was supposed to open, he was on a plane. As soon as we land and we have a police escort, he’s like, ‘I got to get my hair cut.’ Laughs.

And Dougie Fresh came through and Misty Copeland. I was like maybe God wanted it this way so we can still prove to people that we don’t need anybody else to rock a show.

Drake he pulled out. We had just did his OVO Fest. He was like, ‘I don’t know…I’m working on my performance.’ T.I….everybody.

And I don’t blame them. Sometimes you wonder if it was like you’re worried that you’re going to look sucker-free Sunday standing next to us because it may be over or you don’t want to be a part of that.

But it’s all good because it turned out, exactly the way it was supposed to be.

I love Dougie Fresh for this. His mom was sick. He spent the night in the hospital and came straight to open up the show with us on “Ain’t To Proud to Beg.”

Then I did a beautiful solo light on Misty Copeland and she did a beautiful dance to “Waterfalls” through her ballet act.

But that was one of the best concerts. And we got the highest ratings and that’s what put us on the map. And everybody and their mama started calling us to perform again.”

Scroll up and watch T-Boz’s full interview via the YouTube clip above. She also dishes about the ways fans can be disrespectful over Left Eye’s death.