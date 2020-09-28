Tory Lanez Denies Telling Megan Thee Stallion ‘Dance, B*tch’ Before Shooting at Her Feet

*Tory Lanez allegedly told Megan Thee Stallion to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her during their wild night out together in July. He then offered her hush money to cover it up, according to a source close to the situation.

We previously reported… Lanez decided to break his silence about the July 12 shooting via his latest album titled “Daystar.” On the project, he denies firing at the “Wap” rapper and suggests he’s innocent and is being “framed” by Meg’s team.

On the opening track “Money Over Fallouts,” he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough.”

He continues:

“Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit/Knowing I ain’t do it but I’m coming at my truest […] And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me/Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me.” Later on in the song, he adds, “N**gas, y’all can play me, y’all can frame me, but I’ma reach the top/I would never put you in no danger, and if I did, you would’ve said it when you seen the cops.”

Tory dedicated an entire album attempting to refute Megan Thee Stallion’s account of the incident. He raps, “How the f*ck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” He also takes aim at Meg’s management Roc Nation, “I don’t give a damn if shorty know Jigga.”

Last month, Megan admitted Lanez shot her in the foot during an argument, as she attempted to exit the car they were in. On “Daystar” Lanez denies this, rapping: “Megan[’s] people trying to frame me for a shooting” and insisting that he “never put [Megan] in no danger.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation is disputing his account, saying “When she gets out of the car and says, ‘I’m just going to walk home,’ he pulls out a gun and says, ‘Dance, bitch,’ and he starts shooting her,” the source tells Complex.

The Insider also claims Tory offered hush money to Megan and her bestie Kelsey Nicole (who was also in the car at the time of the shooting) after the incident, even as Megan was receiving medical treatment.

“As she’s going into surgery, this maniac is texting her,” the source says. “He’s basically trying to say he’ll pay. Her friend is [also] getting calls to receive money. He was trying to keep her quiet.”

According to the Complex report, the source is speaking out because folks are mocking Megan in response to Tory’s new album.

“This is not okay and it’s not funny and it’s not something that we can just normalize,” they explain.

A rep for Lanez denies he told Megan to “dance b*tch” before allegedly firing at her feet.

