Make Up Your Mind to VOTE

I will be the first to say that talking politics is not really my cup of tea. But what I have come to realize is how important it is that each of us understand our role and the responsibility that comes along with the freedom we have as Americans to vote.

As you know, around election time you see a slew of commercials where each candidate is bad mouthing his or her opponent and at the same time making promises without any details regarding how they plan to fulfill them.

Even though the commercials keep coming there’s something distinctively different this election year. Yes, COVID has certainly made its mark and unusual difference in the world. And, we most certainly will NOT overlook the many who have died due to racial injustice. In the midst of so many major issues I find it quite interesting and disturbing, to say the least, what I read in the article below.

The link is a recent Pew Research showing the results of key issues for the 2020 Election. Economy is at the very top of the list while abortion is at the very bottom below “climate change.” For many that might not be a huge issue, and I definitely am not implying that the economy and all listed topics are not important, but as a Believer, it bothers me to see how far removed we have become as a nation and as a people to who God created us to be.

Scripture tells us, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, Love your neighbor as yourself.” Luke 10:27

Paging forward to Galatians 5:14 we’re told the whole law is summed up in a single command: Love your neighbor as yourself. It goes on to say in verse 15, if you keep on biting and devouring each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.

Now, I know you’re asking, “What point are you trying to make?” My point is if we can’t consider the right to human life important enough to be one of the top issues, it’s no wonder our world finds everything else more important. It’s no wonder we have a racial divide. It’s no wonder we continue to say and do things to destroy both the physical and the integrity of others.

Again, I say politics is not my favorite subject, but I do understand the importance of looking and researching the running history of those who want to represent me. I think of the old Janet Jackson song, but I don’t worry just about “What have they done for me lately,” my concern is what have they done for Americans as a whole that has proven their love for the people; not just one group of people, but ALL people.

Get out this election year and practice your right to vote and VOTE.

Sincerely,

The Bride of Christ

WOW….two exciting upcoming events you don’t want to miss!

What: Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club

Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome

When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)

Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly Saturday, October 31st – December 19th

12:00pm (noon) – 1:00pm …Central Standard Time Zoom Link:

Cooking with Drette

Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.

It will be a fun and interactive time you don’t want to miss!

Below is a list of delicious foods Drette has lined up to cook for your viewing pleasure. Crawfish Etouffee

Chicken Alfredo pasta

Collard greens and yams

Chicken tortilla soup

Saturday, November 7, 2020 on Zoom

04:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Zoom Link:

Meeting ID 890 8908 3716 Passcode 913556 Join us every Saturday in the month of November! WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome