Politics
Make Up Your Mind to VOTE
I will be the first to say that talking politics is not really my cup of tea. But what I have come to realize is how important it is that each of us understand our role and the responsibility that comes along with the freedom we have as Americans to vote.
As you know, around election time you see a slew of commercials where each candidate is bad mouthing his or her opponent and at the same time making promises without any details regarding how they plan to fulfill them.
Even though the commercials keep coming there’s something distinctively different this election year. Yes, COVID has certainly made its mark and unusual difference in the world. And, we most certainly will NOT overlook the many who have died due to racial injustice. In the midst of so many major issues I find it quite interesting and disturbing, to say the least, what I read in the article below.
https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/2020/08/13/important-issues-in-the-2020-election/
The link is a recent Pew Research showing the results of key issues for the 2020 Election. Economy is at the very top of the list while abortion is at the very bottom below “climate change.” For many that might not be a huge issue, and I definitely am not implying that the economy and all listed topics are not important, but as a Believer, it bothers me to see how far removed we have become as a nation and as a people to who God created us to be.
Scripture tells us, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind; and, Love your neighbor as yourself.” Luke 10:27
Paging forward to Galatians 5:14 we’re told the whole law is summed up in a single command: Love your neighbor as yourself. It goes on to say in verse 15, if you keep on biting and devouring each other, watch out or you will be destroyed by each other.
Now, I know you’re asking, “What point are you trying to make?” My point is if we can’t consider the right to human life important enough to be one of the top issues, it’s no wonder our world finds everything else more important. It’s no wonder we have a racial divide. It’s no wonder we continue to say and do things to destroy both the physical and the integrity of others.
Again, I say politics is not my favorite subject, but I do understand the importance of looking and researching the running history of those who want to represent me. I think of the old Janet Jackson song, but I don’t worry just about “What have they done for me lately,” my concern is what have they done for Americans as a whole that has proven their love for the people; not just one group of people, but ALL people.
Get out this election year and practice your right to vote and VOTE.
Sincerely,
The Bride of Christ
WOW….two exciting upcoming events you don’t want to miss!
What: Divided by Faith Virtual Book Club
Why: Divided by Faith investigates race relations between whites and blacks in the United States. Although white evangelicals have a well-intentioned desire to end racial inequality, their efforts can—and have—unwittingly serve to do more harm than good, “actually recreating racial divisions and inequalities,” (p 1). WOW…Now is the time to build bridges and not tear down structure and people through meaningful, respectful, candid dialogue at a zoom book club. It is important that we have a diverse group of white people and black people present at the Divided by Faith Book Club. All is welcome
When: October 31st – December 19th at noon 12:00 (Central Standard Time)
Strong Recommendation: Order Your Book now! Post Office is overwhelmed. Book sells out quickly
Saturday, October 31st – December 19th
12:00pm (noon) – 1:00pm …Central Standard Time
Zoom Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84358858852?pwd=U0dnSUxsTGNNV3BDNUpMYTIyTnZxQT09
Meeting ID 843 5885 8852 Passcode 965613
|
Cooking with Drette
|
Drette will share a few of her favorite recipes with you as well as the history behind each dish.
Crawfish Etouffee
|
Saturday, November 7, 2020 on Zoom
Join us every Saturday in the month of November!
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501©3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians thirty -five years of age and older throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
Education
WOW … Christianity and Voting-City Council
Christianity and Voting-City Council – by A Beloved Daughter
Read: Romans 13:1 – admonishes believers to be under the authority of the governing authorities.
Read: 1 Timothy 2:1-2 entreats us to pray for those in authority. (Even when we don’t like him/her.)
Let’s look at an often-overlooked voting opportunity, a City Council election, our local governing body. Hopefully this article will lead us to do more research into this legislative body. Reading more about the local elections and the candidates, and their views; reevaluate its importance in our daily life. Become a more engaged and knowledgeable citizen of our community and not put too much stock in any upcoming “presidential election.”
What is a city council?
It’s a group of elected officials tasked with serving and representing their constituents’ interests in this legislative body. It also manages the city’s budget, propose, pass, and ratifies laws, and ordinances.
The City Council also appoints the City Manager, City Secretary, City Attorney and Municipal Court Judge.
How are the members elected?
Although the requirements to serve may vary from city to city, most areas have usual the age, citizenship, and residential requirements with term limits which also may vary from one jurisdiction to another.
Council members can be elected in single-member districts or at-large, or in some cases, a combination of the two. When council members are elected from single-member districts, the city is divided geographically so that citizens can vote in only one district. This system helps ensure that the issues and problems specific to one part of town are brought to the attention of the entire council.
All citizens may vote for each city council member race when council members are elected at-large. This system can lead to parts of town being ignored by the city council. When voter turnout is low, it is easy for well-connected, affluent citizens to be elected in at-large races. Reference
How many members are on the city council?
It generally consists of 5-50 members, or can have as few as 3?
*The odd number of members eliminates the tie-breaker.
What are the members called?
Generally, the members are called council man, council woman, council person.
* In Canada they are usually called a councilor.
Are there term limits established for council members?
Yes, and it’s usually addressed in the city’s charter. After a member has served the allotted time limit, the council member is prohibited from running in the next election cycle.
What will it take to get you involved with your local government?
Let’s say there’s an upcoming bill that proposes parks only allow small dogs in. Your best walking buddy is a 90-pound Akita named Zeus. Would you be interested in voting against that bill? Or, simple decide that the two of you will curtail your walks to just around the neighborhood?
Honestly, this legislative body serves you, the constituent. You can speak to a council member in person, via email, or bring your concerns to them face to face during public hearings to voice your support or opposition to any bill. Good council members want to hear from their constituents. They welcome your voice and your concerns.
Keep in mind, we don’t vote in a vacuum; we vote as a collective, and if enough of us cast our votes in agreement with a just cause, a favorable final tally could bring aid and justice to the people we care most about. I invite you to read Acts 2:44, and imagine a world with that mindset…then make plans to Vote!
WOW…Works of Wonder…The Single Christians Experience is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. WOW exists to glorify God and build His kingdom. WOW fellowships with like minded people and performs community service. WOW represents single Christians throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Texas Metroplex. Everyone is welcome
