TAMARA TUNIE Makes Statement w/Kamala Harris Spoof Video: ‘These Boots Are Made for Trumpin”/ WATCH
*Los Angeles – A new video from TAMARA TUNIE as Kamala Harris, “These Boots Are Made For Trumpin” is part of Golden Globe-winning and 4-time Emmy nominated Television Writer, Producer, and Showrunner Maxine Lapiduss’ (Ellen, Roseanne, Home Improvement, Dharma & Greg) new variety show The Sh*T Show, a hilarious variety benefit for Field Team 6, an organization whose mission is to register Democrats in key battleground states before the most important election of our lifetime.
The Sh*t Show features original political songs, comedy, and surprise guest appearances.
Tamara Tunie recently delivered a triumphant, standing ovation performance with the Grammy Award winning Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, where she sang numbers from the Billy Strayhorn/Duke Ellington songbook. She recently launched her debut album DREAMSVILLE, at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, where she mesmerized her audience in a sold out, standing-room only performance. DREAMSVILLE is an eclectic mix of jazz and pop standards, as well as jazz tinged Brazilian classics. On the heels of this successful launch, Ms. Tunie will make her West Coast debut with a series of highly anticipated performances exclusively at Los Angeles’ legendary Vibrato Jazz Grill on April 28 and 29, 2020. Ms. Tunie’s iconic career spans starring roles in films such as FLIGHT with Denzel Washington, 18 seasons on LAW AND ORDER: SVU, lead roles in AMC’s DIETLAND, Netflix’s BLACK EARTH RISING and the Sundance Channel series THE RED ROAD, to roles in the theater, including: Prospero in THE TEMPEST, Sharon in THE ROOMMATE, Calpurnia in JULIUS CAESAR, and Michelle in DREAMGIRLS, or as the Tony Award winning producer for SPRING AWAKENING. When she reignited her singing career at FEINSTEIN’S in NYC right after Hurricane Sandy, one critic heralded: “Tamara Tunie restored the sparkle to New York City and gave the definitive answer “YES I SING”. Another critic wrote—“She’s a song stylist who’s comfortable singing everything from Chuck Mangione’s “Land of Make Believe” to Victor Young and Jack Elliot’s “A Weaver of Dreams”. At the end of the Feinstein’s run, there was a “Standing Room Only” audience, despite New York City still reeling from the hurricane. Ms. Tunie’s previous show, “Legends from the Burgh”, at NYC’s 54 Below found her “singing to a packed, standing room only crowd where she not only sang an unforgettable evening of jazz, but gave the audience a noteworthy history lesson.” She brought that evening of music to THE CITY THEATRE COMPANY in Pittsburgh.
Netflix’s New Comedy Mystery ‘Hubie Halloween’ (Watch)
*This year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Salem, Massachusetts on high alert – in “Hubie Halloween.”
The Netflix mystery comedy debuting tomorrow stars Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc and Karan Brar. EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to the co-stars about working with Adam Sandler, beauty sleep and Zoom Halloween parties.
FT: What was it like working with Mr. Sandler?
PB: Everyone had a great time on set, but he’s also a hard worker and includes everyone. If anyone has an idea he wants to hear it.
FT: Was there a specific idea either one of you pitched that made it to the film?
KB: I just wanted more shots of myself in the movie! Nothing really made the final cut. I did appreciate Adam being willing to work around it though [jokingly].
FT: Hubie has to find bravery…Where do you go when you need to find bravery?
NS: For me it’s just going to bed, sleeping and getting my rest.
FT: You get that beauty sleep! It’s mental sleep too. Good for you!
TM: Whenever I have to do something brave I always think of the phrase – face your fear and I just dive-in, no matter what it is. And then I brag about it later!
MR: Or you make the story much bigger than it was. Like, [boisterous] ‘I went in there, I was like YEAH! You know what! You can’t do that!’ And then you’re like, [dramatically] ‘he was scared so he ran!’ But really you just walked in and you were like, [meekly] ‘oh, do you mind closing the door.’
I just fake it till I make it. I pretend that I’m calm on the outside.
FT: Are you dressing up for Halloween?
PB: I don’t know, but I have some ideas for costumes. I don’t know if I’ll have anywhere to go but I definitely have ideas. If anything, I’ll just dress up at my house and call it a day.
KB: Me and my friends are going to do the whole Zoom Halloween party thing and try to commit to dressing up. Personally, I’m just like that old guy that doesn’t like dressing up for Halloween but my friends are pushing me to do so.
“Hubie Halloween” starts streaming on Netflix October 7th.
For more follow #HubieHalloween | @Netflix
Young Millennium Records CEO Lena Jenkins-Smith to Speak on ‘ULMII’ Conference Panel via Zoom
*The CEO of Young Millennium Records, Lena Jenkins-Smith, to speak on the “Industry Panel” Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the 21st annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” Entertainment Conference from 1-3pmPT via Zoom video conferencing.
Lena makes a total of 10 entertainment industry professionals that include three record label heads, three artist management heads, a music producer, a law Consul, a popular television host, and two award winning artists (singer and actor) to speak on the panel.
The entertainment conference starts with a panel “Q and A Session,” then the “professional talent showcase” with performances by some of the label’s artists, and ends with a “national talent competition” of aspiring singers, songwriters, dancers and/or actors. One winner from each category will be selected to receive the 2020 ‘ULMII Best Artist” Award and over $15,000 valued in prizes.
Lena started in the entertainment business, from her career as a teacher, as assistant to comedian/actor Katt Williams and went on to be his tour manager and then his film producer (HBO, Showtime, Netflix). Today, Jenkins-Smith not only runs Young Millennium Records, which has three artists to its roster, but is executive producer of “The Young Hustle” television show, and an author with the publication of her book “Uncolored” which addresses racism in America. The label’s current artists include her son Atlanta rapper Cyrus (17 years old), Vegas R&B singer Camryn Levert (22 years-old), and Orlando Pop singer Kallie Rock (26 years-old).
Through the years talent who performed at “ULMII” has credited that appearance for helping to launch their careers in the entertainment business. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor Miguel was signed by one of the “ULMII” panelists Jimmy Maynes then Sr. V.P. at Jive Records – today he is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter. Mom/manager of Baltimore “ULMII” competitor Naturi Naughton said she was scouted by Broadway at the “ULMII” event. From her Broadway run she joined the R&B group 3LW and from there Naturi landed a starring role on the STARZ dramatic series “Power”. Los Angeles “ULMII” competitor RoShon Fegan’s manager said what he learned from the panelist helped him take RoShon to “the next level.” That next level led to a co-starring role on Disney’s “Shake It Up”, then a starring role on Disney’s “Camp Rock”, which led to him starring on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars”. In Baltimore the Featherstone Brothers said in an interview with the City Paper that it was their performance at “ULMII” that resulted in their success. The original song they performed at “ULMII” was heard by SisQo (Dru Hill), who was there to support “ULMII” panelist Jazz (Dru Hill), and he placed the song on the third Dru Hill album as “I Should Be (Your Boyfriend).” The song was released as the first single and music video from the album. The song went platinum and today, the Featherstone brothers went on to write and produce songs many heavy-hitters, such as Chris Brown.
Panelists, through its 21 year history, have been many that have included Grammy winning Brenda Russell (“Piano in the Dark”); Hip-Hop legend MCLyte; Jazz and Woody of Dru Hill; comedian/actor Kel Mitchell (The GoodBurger), and actress/singer KeKe Palmer (“True Jackson, VP”) – to name a few.
Log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information about Zoom video conferencing access or email [email protected].
Ron Funches Hosts New Comedy Game Show ‘Nice One!’ / WATCH
*Quibi has released the trailer for “Nice One!,” a new comedy game show hosted by stand-up comedian, actor and writer Ron Funches (Bob’s Burgers, Blackish, Trolls).
In Nice One!, guest comedians compete in a head-to-head contest of “sweetness” to see who is the “nicest” person in the world. Comedians go through a series of rounds to cleverly out-compliment one another and look at the bright side of bad situations by saying something “nice” about them.
About Nice One!
Premieres on Quibi August 24
Nice One! Is a new comedy game show hosted by comedian, Ron Funches. The game show has comedians compete to cleverly out-compliment one another in a showdown of sweetness and consideration.
The series is Executive Produced by Tom Brunelle and Brad Wollack of Free 90 Media, Evi Regev, Melanie Truhett and Ron Funches.
Guest comedians include:
- Chris Hardwick
- Pete Holmes
- Taylor Tomlinson
- Matteo Lane
- Nore Davis
- Dusty Slay
- Riki Lindhome
- Jen Kirkman
- Aida Rodriguez
- Finesse Mitchell
- Megan Gailey
- Matt Rogers
- Ahmed Bharoocha
- Moshe Kasher
- Solomon Georgio
- Tone Bell
- Guy Branum
- Pete Lee
- Rhea Butcher
- Brent Morin
- Fortune Feimster
- Zack Fox
- Dulce Sloan
