Meet Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko’s Newborn Daughter Kaori Mai: ‘My Light’

*Kevin Hart became a father of four last month when wife Eniko gave birth to her second child with the comedian.

The Harts officially introduced their newborn daughter to fans on Monday with a photo shared to Instagram.

“When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again,” Eniko wrote alongside the sweet image of baby Kaori Mai wrapped in a onsie. “Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more.”

In the post, Eniko described her newborn as “My light,” followed by a purple heart. Meet Kaori Mai via the IG image below.

READ MORE: Drake Surprises Fan Battling Rare Cancer, SZA Responds to Claim They Used to Date

Eniko also posted a second image of all of Hart’s kids together — her son Kenzo Kash, 2½, whom she shares with the “Jumangi” star, and Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, Kevin’s children from a previous marriage.

View this post on Instagram | our hearts are full! #fourhartbeats 🤗 A post shared by EH💋 (@enikohart) on Oct 5, 2020 at 9:18am PDT

Eniko, 36, shared her pregnancy news on social media in March, captioning a pic of her baby bump: “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.″

On Mother’s Day; the couple announced their baby on the way’s gender. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady,″ wrote Eniko, PEOPLE reported. ″This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy.″

″I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for,″ added the then-mom-to-be.