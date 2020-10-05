Drake Surprises Fan Battling Rare Cancer, SZA Responds to Claim They Used to Date

*SZA hit up Twitter on Sunday to make clear that she was legal when she dated Drake.

Drake, 33, surprised fans recently when he claimed they dated in 2008, but the 29-year-old songstress clarified that they actually dated the following year.

Her tweet was in reference to Drake’s lyric in the new 21 Savage song “Mr Right Now,” on which Drake raps: “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait, Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

After the song’s release, some people pointed out that SZA was 17-years-old when Drake claimed they hooked up. But SZA insists she was not underage and explained … “lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.”

She added, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .

So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

As People noted, SZA unfollowed Drake on Instagram shortly after the release of “Mr. Right Now.” But according to TMZ, SZA says “it’s all love and peace.” Listen to the track below.

In related news, Drake recently surprised a young supporter who is battling a rare brain cancer.

The Canadian pop star recorded a special video message for Zelek Murray, a 14-year-old who had to spend his birthday in the hospital.

In the clip, the rapper offered come encouraging words, saying, “Zelek, what’s up? My brother [Mustafa The Poet] hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you’re fighting through, and we both thought it would be a great thing if I got send you some love and some admiration and some respect. I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”

A GoFundMe campaign for Murray notes that he has been battling brain cancer since he was nine years old.

