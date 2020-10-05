Flight Attendant’s Viral TikTok Video Details ‘Nastiest Parts On a Plane’

*A Salt Lake City-based flight attendant has racked up millions of views for her series of TikTok videos about the nastiest parts of airplanes and hotels.

In her latest viral video, captioned “Flight attendant hack. GROSS things on an airplane,” which was shared on Sept. 8, Kat Kamalani advises viewers “Kamalani advises viewers, “do not touch the backseat pocket.”

“They clean them out between flights but they don’t sanitize them. Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags and garbage that has been in them,” she continues.

She also recommend passengers sanitize the tray tables. “I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child’s diaper and then they put it in the back seat pocket,” she said in the clip.

“Those air vents, they’ve seen thousands of hands. Wipe them down before you touch them,” adds Kamalani, before telling viewers to also wipe down the seatbelts, and the back of the seat.

“When entering the lavatory, use a tissue to lock the door,” Kamalani goes on to say.

She also shares a “little tip” for female passengers: “you can always find pads hidden in a compartment in the lavatory.”

Kamalani says she plans to continue making videos such as these to help people avoid having a diasterous experience of traveling.

“I made these videos to help others stay clean and safe and have a more comfortable experience when traveling,” says Kamalani. “I was honestly shocked to see in my comment section on hotel tips how much people don’t think of germs when staying in a hotel. (I mean, thousands of bodies see those rooms!) So it lead me to making an airplane tips video next.”