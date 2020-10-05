Travel
Flight Attendant’s Viral TikTok Video Details ‘Nastiest Parts On a Plane’
*A Salt Lake City-based flight attendant has racked up millions of views for her series of TikTok videos about the nastiest parts of airplanes and hotels.
In her latest viral video, captioned “Flight attendant hack. GROSS things on an airplane,” which was shared on Sept. 8, Kat Kamalani advises viewers “Kamalani advises viewers, “do not touch the backseat pocket.”
“They clean them out between flights but they don’t sanitize them. Think of all the dirty tissues, barf bags and garbage that has been in them,” she continues.
She also recommend passengers sanitize the tray tables. “I have seen so many parents use this as a changing table for their child’s diaper and then they put it in the back seat pocket,” she said in the clip.
“Those air vents, they’ve seen thousands of hands. Wipe them down before you touch them,” adds Kamalani, before telling viewers to also wipe down the seatbelts, and the back of the seat.
“When entering the lavatory, use a tissue to lock the door,” Kamalani goes on to say.
She also shares a “little tip” for female passengers: “you can always find pads hidden in a compartment in the lavatory.”
Kamalani says she plans to continue making videos such as these to help people avoid having a diasterous experience of traveling.
“I made these videos to help others stay clean and safe and have a more comfortable experience when traveling,” says Kamalani. “I was honestly shocked to see in my comment section on hotel tips how much people don’t think of germs when staying in a hotel. (I mean, thousands of bodies see those rooms!) So it lead me to making an airplane tips video next.”
Drake Surprises Fan Battling Rare Cancer, SZA Responds to Claim They Used to Date
*SZA hit up Twitter on Sunday to make clear that she was legal when she dated Drake.
Drake, 33, surprised fans recently when he claimed they dated in 2008, but the 29-year-old songstress clarified that they actually dated the following year.
Her tweet was in reference to Drake’s lyric in the new 21 Savage song “Mr Right Now,” on which Drake raps: “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait, Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”
After the song’s release, some people pointed out that SZA was 17-years-old when Drake claimed they hooked up. But SZA insists she was not underage and explained … “lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.”
She added, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .
So It was actually 2009 lol 🙃.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered 🥴lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace 🤝💎💫 .
— SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020
“
As People noted, SZA unfollowed Drake on Instagram shortly after the release of “Mr. Right Now.” But according to TMZ, SZA says “it’s all love and peace.” Listen to the track below.
In related news, Drake recently surprised a young supporter who is battling a rare brain cancer.
The Canadian pop star recorded a special video message for Zelek Murray, a 14-year-old who had to spend his birthday in the hospital.
In the clip, the rapper offered come encouraging words, saying, “Zelek, what’s up? My brother [Mustafa The Poet] hit me the other day and informed me of the extremely tough situation that you’re fighting through, and we both thought it would be a great thing if I got send you some love and some admiration and some respect. I can’t imagine how tough you have to be, and Mustafa let me know how you’re a fan of mine. Well, I’m a fan of you. I’m a fan of people with heart, and I can tell that you have a lot of heart. I just wanna tell you, stay strong, I love you, and I appreciate you.”
A GoFundMe campaign for Murray notes that he has been battling brain cancer since he was nine years old.
WATCH:
View this post on Instagram
THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly “HIM”. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero 🦸♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL 🙏🏾🙏🏾
Facebook Watch Greenlights New Taraji P. Henson Talk Show Dealing with Mental Health
If you haven’t heard, Facebook Watch has greenlighted Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT), a new talk show centered on mental wellness with Taraji P. Henson and co-hosted by her long time best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, who is the Executive Director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. The show will begin production later this year.
The series is the latest among a diverse slate of talk shows featured on the platform including Red Table Talk, Red Table Talk: The Estefans and STEVE on Watch.
Facebook also announced a number of new mental health and emotional features and products in advance of World Mental Health Day (10/10) across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Further details in the Newsroom Post linked below.
We appreciate your consideration in sharing this information with your audience!
Facebook also announces new products and resources to support mental and emotional health, collaborating with experts in advance of World Mental Health Day across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp
- Facebook Watch has greenlit Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT), a talk show centered on mental wellness with Taraji P. Henson and co-hosted with her long time best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, who is the Executive Director of Henson’s Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation.
- In the new original series, Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Jenkins will shine a spotlight on the challenging mental health issues facing us today – particularly of those in the Black community.
- Through personal interviews with both celebrities, experts and everyday people, the series will show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.
- Each episode will focus on a different mental health topic with multiple content drops per week.
- Henson founded The Boris Lawrence Foundation in 2018, a nonprofit organization led by Tracie Jade Jenkins. The foundation is named in honor of Henson’s father, Boris Lawrence Henson, who suffered with mental health challenges as a result of his tour of duty in the Vietnam War. The organization is committed to changing the perception of mental illness in the Black community by encouraging those who suffer with this debilitating illness to get the help they need.
- Taraji P. Henson quote: “I’ve long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” said Henson. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”
- Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch: “The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic.” said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programing for Facebook Watch. “One of our strengths at Facebook Watch is building community and conversation around topics people care about, and we’re looking forward to taking this journey together.”
- Today, Facebook is also announcing a number of new mental health and emotional features and products in advance of World Mental Health Day (10/10) across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp. Click here for more information.
- Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT) is the latest among a diverse slate of Facebook Watch talk shows, joining the critically acclaimed Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, STEVE on Watch with Steve Harvey and Red TableTalk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan premiering October 7.
- Peace of Mind with Taraji (WT) is produced by 495 Productions with Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade Jenkins, SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan serving as Executive Producers. Ebony McClain serves as Co-Executive Producer.
- Taraji P. Henson & Tracie Jade Jenkins headshots and bios here.
- About 495 Productions: SallyAnn Salsano is the Founder, CEO, Executive Producer and creative force behind the Daytime and Primetime Emmy nominated 495 Productions team. Boasting the highest-rated shows for both MTV and CMT with “Jersey Shore” and “Party Down South,” along with the record-breaking “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1, 495 Productions has cemented their place in pop-culture history. Some additional shows on 495 Productions versatile roster include: “The Untitled Action Bronson Show” (Viceland),“The Real” daytime talk show (syndicated), “Blue Collar Millionaires” (CNBC),“Nashville Star” (NBC),“Taboo USA” (National Geographic Channel), “Design Star” (HGTV), “A Shot At Love” (MTV), “Tool Academy” (VH1), and many others.
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals Their Final Conversation: ‘He Always Did His Best’
*Chadwick Boseman’s brother has opened about the last conversation he had with the “Black Panther” star the day before he died from colon cancer.
“Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,” the late actor said to his brother, Pastor Derrick Boseman, who tells The New York Times that he understood exactly what Chadwick meant. “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, ‘God heal him, God save him,’ to ‘God, let your will be done,'” he added. “And the next day he passed away.”
Boseman was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and never disclosed his health battle publicly. Many of his fans, friends and colleagues were shocked when he died on Aug. 28 at age 33.
We previously reported… Boseman’s longtime trainer Addison Henderson was among those who knew about the cancer diagnosis.
“I used to tell Chad, ‘Man, you remind me of my dad,’” Henderson explained, referring to his father who beat cancer four times, Complex reports. “‘You guys are fighters, and you never stop moving forward.’ For us, it was just like, ‘Let’s keep going, let’s keep doing what you want to do, let’s keep training.’ And then, me and Logan and his family, his wife [Taylor Simone Ledward], we were always just here to support him.”
According to Boseman’s agent, Michael Greene, it was the actor’s mother Carolyn who inspired the decision to keep his illness on the low.
“[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him,” Greene told The Hollywood Reporter.
“He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”
Greene said Boseman was in “hard-core pain” during the filming of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for Netflix, However, he “felt that being able to be with [co-star] Denzel [Washington] and to launch this cycle of [playwright] August Wilson at Netflix was so exciting to him.”
“A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star,” Boseman’s brother Kevin shared with The Times. “I didn’t force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”
“He always did his best,” Kevin said of Chadwick. “His best was incredible.”
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
