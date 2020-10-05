Maya Rudolph Costume Fail & New Film ‘Hubie Halloween’ (Watch)

*Halloween is in 26 days, but this Wednesday you can celebrate early!

Adam Sandlers’ “Hubie Halloween” starring Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, Kenan Thompson, Noah Schnapp and Paris Berelc will be available on Netflix.

EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas talked to Hubie’s (Sandler) old classmates, Mrs. Hennesy (Rudolph) and Lester Hennesy (Meadows) about frights, fails and Parmesan cheese.

FT: Did you ever have a costume you thought was going to kill it? Like you were so geeked about it, then you put it on and you’re wearing it and it’s a fail!



MR: One year I was dressed as a plate of spaghetti because I was going with my friend Abby and Chrissie who were the tomato sauce and the Parmesan cheese but then we had a fight – this was fifth grade. So I went solo without my cheese and without my sauce but I was still noodles!

TM: Every time we got dressed up we dressed up as hobos. We put on old clothes and they put black stuff on our face. I remember having the old bag on a stick – like a hobo.

FT: Were your parents not into costumes?

TM: No, they weren’t. They had more important things to do with their money than to buy costumes for Halloween. They were like, ‘Do you want to eat this year?!’

MORE NEWS: Muslims Outraged After Rihanna Uses Islamic Hadith at Fenty Runway Fashion

FT: What’s your most memorable Halloween scare or prank?

MR: I don’t like being scared on Halloween, I wanna be very clear about that! I don’t want to be messed with. I don’t want anyone to scare me! If you scare me, [jokingly] I’ll kill you.

My car got egged last year. I was pissed!

PB: I’m the one that people pull pranks on!

NS: Yah! Same with me.

PB: My thing is…if you scare me, I’m going to physically do something, so my friends know not to scare me because I will either punch you or kick you.

NS: One time I was with a bunch of people and they all left and I was all alone and I didn’t know where everyone went and then they all scared me. I don’t let it happen anymore.

“Hubie Halloween” starts streaming on Netflix October 7.

For more follow #HubieHalloween | @Netflix