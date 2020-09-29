‘SNL’ Writer Sam Jay Lands Weekly Late-Night Show on HBO; ‘Insecure’s’ Prentice Penny To EP (Video)

*Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay is getting a weekly late-night show on HBO, to be exec produced by “Insecure’s” Prentice Penny.

Jay joined the writing staff of the NBC sketch series in October 2017 and Jay’s first hour-long comedy special, “3 In The Morning,” was released on Netflix in August 2020.

The new 30-minute show will see Jay tackle the top trending topics in urban and world culture for the week – including race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more – and examines them from her unique and subversive point of view. The series will be executive produced by Jay, Penny for A Penny For Your Thoughts, Chris Pollack and David Martin and Kara Baker for Avalon.

“I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” said Jay. “So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show.”

“I’m so excited to create this project with Sam as I think she’s one of the best comic minds today,” added Penny. “When I first started thinking about this idea, I knew I wanted to create it with someone who was smart, funny, irreverent, and boundary-pushing. Someone who would elevate it to a place that not only challenges the culture, but challenges all of us to think different and be better. Sam is undoubtedly that person. I’m extremely honored to work with her on this and we’re both incredibly grateful to Casey, [EVP, HBO Programming] Nina [Rosenstein], and everyone at HBO who believed in this project from the beginning. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

Watch the trailer for “3 In The Morning” and more below:

