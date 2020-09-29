Entertainment
‘SNL’ Writer Sam Jay Lands Weekly Late-Night Show on HBO; ‘Insecure’s’ Prentice Penny To EP (Video)
*Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” writer Sam Jay is getting a weekly late-night show on HBO, to be exec produced by “Insecure’s” Prentice Penny.
Jay joined the writing staff of the NBC sketch series in October 2017 and Jay’s first hour-long comedy special, “3 In The Morning,” was released on Netflix in August 2020.
The new 30-minute show will see Jay tackle the top trending topics in urban and world culture for the week – including race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more – and examines them from her unique and subversive point of view. The series will be executive produced by Jay, Penny for A Penny For Your Thoughts, Chris Pollack and David Martin and Kara Baker for Avalon.
“I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” said Jay. “So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show.”
“I’m so excited to create this project with Sam as I think she’s one of the best comic minds today,” added Penny. “When I first started thinking about this idea, I knew I wanted to create it with someone who was smart, funny, irreverent, and boundary-pushing. Someone who would elevate it to a place that not only challenges the culture, but challenges all of us to think different and be better. Sam is undoubtedly that person. I’m extremely honored to work with her on this and we’re both incredibly grateful to Casey, [EVP, HBO Programming] Nina [Rosenstein], and everyone at HBO who believed in this project from the beginning. It’s going to be a fun ride.”
Watch the trailer for “3 In The Morning” and more below:
ABC’s VirtuFall Panel Series Kicks Off with ‘black-ish,’ ‘Supermarket Sweep’ and ‘Tamron Hall’ / WATCH
*Day one of ABC’s 2020 VirtuFall panel series featured dynamic panels from the cast and executive producers of the critically-acclaimed comedy “black-ish,” and host and executive producers of the classic game show revival “Supermarket Sweep” with Leslie Jones.
In the first ABC panel of the day, Anthony Anderson (executive producer, star), Tracee Ellis Ross (producer, star), Laurence Fishburne (executive producer, star), Kenya Barris (executive producer), and Courtney Lilly (executive producer), joined a fun-filled session discussing what to expect with from “black-ish” this Fall.
The Johnsons return to television with a special one-hour event on SUNDAY, OCT. 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. The two back-to-back episodes, airing ahead of the official season seven premiere, will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election. The special will be presented in part as an animated episode. Oscar® winner Matthew A. Cherry (“Hair Love”) is set to direct. Then, on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), the official seventh season kicks off, continuing to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, addressing the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism, and the movement for social justice and equality.
“Supermarket Sweep” host and executive producer Leslie Jones as well as executive producer Alycia Rossiter and co-executive producer/head writer Lenny Marcus spoke about what it was like bringing back the classic TV show to network television during the day’s second panel.
The classic TV game show “Supermarket Sweep,” hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-nominated comedienne and actress Leslie Jones, is a fast-paced and energetic series following three teams of two as they battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes. The series premieres SUNDAY, OCT. 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about. From the deeply personal to the purely fun, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. So, let’s talk about it.
Tamron Hall is an accomplished and award-winning journalist and in July won the Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for her inaugural season. This marks the first time since the award’s inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. “Tamron Hall” is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. For times and channels go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.
Legal
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs ‘Kobe Bryant Act’ Prompted by Leaked Images of Crash Site
*California Governor Gavin Newsom has made it a crime for first responders to take photographs of deceased victims ″outside of job duties,” said Assemblyman Mike Gipson.
Gipson introduced the legislation in May, titled “Invasion of Privacy: First Responders,” after it was reported that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shared photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash site with colleagues.
Newsome signed the Kobe Bryant Act of 2020 (AB 2655), on Monday. Violation of the law will result in a misdemeanor, PEOPLE reports.
Proud to report that my bill, The #KobeBryant Act of 2020, was signed today by @GavinNewsom. #AB2655 will prohibit first responders from taking photos of the deceased outside of job duties. #caleg
— Asm. Mike A. Gipson (@AsmMikeGipson) September 29, 2020
Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, filed a legal complaint against the LA Sheriff’s Department over the leaked photos.
″In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,″ the document said. ″As the Department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site. Rather, the deputies took photos for their own personal purposes.”
The Sheriff’s Dept. reportedly tried to keep the photo scandal under wraps, until reporters from the Los Angeles Times exposed the cover-up.
Here’s what TMZ reported:
Deputies who responded to Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash site and took pictures of the remains were given a secret way out without repercussion.
We’re told a message was relayed.. if you got Kobe pics — come in, come clean and delete them. Do that, and you won’t be punished.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva responded to Newsom’s signing of the bill on Monday.
″Shortly following the Calabasas helicopter crash which tragically took nine lives, I sponsored legislation which now makes it a crime for public safety personnel to take or share pictures of the deceased for other than an official purpose,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Thank you to @GavinNewsom for signing #AB2655 today, @AsmMikeGipson for authoring, and @JonesSawyerAD59 for supporting in committee,” Villanueva continued.
LisaRaye’s B-day Celebration Turns to Crap with Surprise Da Brat Appearance / WATCH
*Oops, that didn’t quite work out as planned. We’re talking about what happened to LisaRaye McCoy last night on her Fox Soul talk show “Cocktails with Queens.”
If you missed it, things went left after LisaRaye’s (half) sister, rapper Da Brat, decided to stop by for what turned out to an UN-wanted surprise appearance.
Claudia Jordan and the other hosts, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson, were all about trying to keep things happy and stuff. However, happiness wasn’t what McCoy was experiencing with her sister’s appearance, because unbeknownst to most, the sisters are not in a good place with each other.
When you watch the episode, you’ll see LisaRaye was initially speechless, but then bursts into tears when Da Brat appears.
“I’m shocked,” McCoy said. For her part, DaBrat acknowledged that she expected that reaction.
“We kinda being a lil bit distant or whatever so she’s really surprised,” the rapper admitted.
It seems the two sisters haven’t been on speaking terms since LisaRaye found out DaBrat is in a relationship with Jesseca Dupart, whom she introduced her to. The problem is, she had to learn about them being lovers from the blogs!
“I just did not want to hear it from the blogs,” she confided. “I didn’t get to hear it from you. I had to see it from someplace else, so I’m hurt. That’s what I am.”
Of course the other co-hosts tried their best to bring peace to the situation, but, bottom line, McCoy was not happy about Da Brat being there.
“I don’t care what the f–k y’all saying. At all. Y’all don’t know s–t. At all. She do. You do. You do,” said an unhappy McCoy
If you haven’t already, watch the drama go down, above.
