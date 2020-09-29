Urban Films
Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick Boseman Gave Her Part of His ’21 Bridges’ Salary
*Chadwick Boseman fought for Sienna Miller to be compensated fairly on their film “21 Bridges.”
In a new interview with Empire, Miller opens up about her involvement with the 2019 action thriller and why the late “Black Panther” star donated part of his salary to boost her rate.
“I didn’t know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven’t yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it’s a testament to who he was,” the actress said, noting that at the time he approached her about joining the production she “really didn’t want to work anymore.”
“I’d been working non-stop and I was exhausted, but then I wanted to work with him,” she added. But when the studio refused to meet her salary demands, Boseman stepped in.
“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to. And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way,’ ” she explained. “And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”
“It was about the most astounding thing that I’ve experienced,” she added. “That kind of thing just doesn’t happen. He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”
Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a years-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
“In the aftermath of this I’ve told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very, very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while,” Miller tells Empire. “But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I’ll get you to that number, because that’s what you should be paid.'”
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff Give Fans Tour of ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion [VIDEO]
*Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff gave fans a tour of the “Fresh Prince” mansion, ahead of its rental event on Airbnb.
We previously reported…the iconic mansion from the hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is available for rent for a limited time on Airbnb — and Smith will play host!
On Monday, Smith posted a video on YouTube showing guests what they can expect. Check out the clip above.
“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway,” Smith said in a statement on Airbnb. “I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself — but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”
The mansion’s current owners are opening up the property to the public for a limited time, per PEOPLE.
“Some may say I’ve done it all, but I’ve never opened the doors to a wing of the iconic mansion that helped launch my career,” Smith said. “It holds a lot of special memories for me and my friends, and I hope you’ll leave with memories (and a dope handshake!) to last you well beyond your stay.”
Residents of L.A. County only will be able to book the mansion on September 29 and there are five one-night stays available in October for just $30 each. Only groups of two are permitted to book per night.
The price of $30 signifies the 30 years “since the world famous mansion became a pop culture architectural icon,” Airbnb says.
“The stays will take place for one night each in Will’s wing of the decked-out mansion with access to Will’s posh bedroom and bathroom, a poolside lounge area and an elegant dining room,” the company added.
The Bel-Air mansion will host guests on Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14.
Guests will live in Smith’s wing of the property, which includes his bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area, outdoor lounge and dining room.
Smith says this will be a “socially-distanced staycation” and the mansion will be cleaned and in compliance with CDC and local COVID-19 guidelines.
BLIND ITEM: When the Vocals Fail…
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
This foreign born permanent A+ list singer is in town talking to yet another professional about her voice. Also, two songs have been completed using clips from other songs, both releases and not released.
Can you name the A+ list singer singer?
Chris Rock Reveals He Tried to Get Cardi B Her Own Network Comedy Show [VIDEO]
*Chris Rock has revealed that when he met Cardi B in her heyday he pushed for her to launch a career in comedy.
The comedian recently made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where he recalled efforts to get the rapper her own show before she became a hip-hop star.
“My kids showed me this Cardi B girl, and she didn’t have a record out or anything, and I was like, ‘We should do a show with her.’ I’m not even gonna say what network,” Rock told Fallon. “So me, Cardi B and her management went to get a show going, and it never happened. She told me about her rap at the time, and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good. You’re a comedy star.’”
“I think Cardi B is one of the funniest people. It’s like…[Dave] Chappelle, Cardi, you know what I mean?” he continued. “Like in the standings right now, who are the funniest people in the world? Cardi’s right up there! She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr. She’s good, man…Cardi can hang with anybody.”
Hear/watch Rock tell it via the YouTube video above.
“She’s neck and neck with Bill Burr!” 😂@chrisrock remembers recruiting @iamcardib for comedy before she had released music #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/89QrESMXNL
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) September 25, 2020
In related news… Rock will help kick off the premiere of the 46th season of “Saturday Night Live” on October 3.
This will mark his third appearance as host of the NBC sketch comedy show.
The news coincides with the announcement that Jim Carrey is joining the show as Joe Biden. Maya Rudolph will also be back as Kamala Harris. The actress debuted her take on Harris in a sketch last September.
As Biden, Carrey will probably be facing off in debate against Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump.
“There was some interest on his part,” SNL creator Lorne Michaels told Vulture of Carey’s casting.
“Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well. He will give the part energy and strength, and… hopefully it’s funny,” Michaels added.
Megan Thee Stallion is slated to be the premiere’s guest musical performer.
