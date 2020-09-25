Today’s Video
Emotional ‘Black Panther’ Mural With Chadwick Boseman Unveiled at Disneyland (Video)
*Disneyland unveiled a beautiful new mural dedicated to Chadwick Boseman and his portrayal of Marvel superhero Black Panther in its Downtown Disney shopping district on Thursday.
The artwork from Nikkolas Smith shows the actor giving the Wakanda salute to a young Black boy wearing a “Black Panther” mask. The child also wears a hospital gown, a nod to Boseman’s visits to children with cancer at St. Jude hospital, while waging a private battle with the disease. The installation is titled “King Chad.”
Smith shared photos and videos of the unveiling Thursday on Instagram, in which he is giving the Wakanda salute in front of the mural. This art installation will be on display in Downtown Disney through Dec. 31.
“This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney,” he wrote. “It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the children’s hospital project and the Avengers Campus.”
To millions of kids, T'Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman.
Blind Items
BLIND ITEM: A Big Payday
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.
That Is A Big Payday: This very controversial makeup influencer is probably the only one you will know for this blind. There are several others throughout the world that are also in on the deal, but you would be hard pressed to guess them. The controversial one and the others have signed deals, that when executed could potentially pay them many millions of dollars.
The deal is being made by a company based in Sweden that wants to expand their chip implants throughout the world. They are going to pay influencers around the world not only a flat rate, but also bonuses for every thousand people that get implants. They know that young people will be most accepting of the message which is why they have targeted influencers who have shown they can get people to buy and do what they are asked. It is the end of the world.
Can you name the makeup influencer?
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Viral Photo Shows Former NBA Star Delonte West Homeless, Begging for Money
*A photo of former NBA star Delonte West has gone viral, showing him dirty and apparently homeless while begging for money.
Now the league and his former coach Doc Rivers, and the NBA Players Association have offered to help the 37-year-old.
The photo was reportedly taken in Dallas, and shows West holding a sign while standing on the side of the road. He allegedly asked fans for money on the street.
TMZ reports that Rivers, the NBA and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson have attempted to get in touch with him to offer aid.
READ MORE: Delonte West’s Former Teammates Offer Help Following Disturbing Video of His Public Beat Down
Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP
— 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020
Earlier this year, West was filmed receiving a beatdown on a busy street, and later handcuffed shirtless and bloody on a city curb, shouting expletives. At the time, the NBA, his former coach and teammates spoke out about supporting West and his family.
Following the incident, Aaron Goodwin, West’s ex agent, told TMZ that the former athlete was recovering with family members.
Phil Martelli, who coached West and Nelson at Saint Joseph’s, also wrote on Twitter that he and others “are reaching out to our basketball network to get the professional help Delonte needs. This is so very painful.”
WATCH:
This is not funny 😕 #socialmedia I’m sure some of your family members are battling with the same demons. #DelonteWest pic.twitter.com/rulc1bYR69
— Own Your Masters (@ThaArchitect) January 21, 2020
West last played in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2011-12 season. He previously told The Post’s Rick Maese that doctors diagnosed his bipolar disorder in 2008.
Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge said he tried to help West in the past.
“Delonte has obviously some troubles and some trials that he’s trying to deal with in his life, and I just hope that he can fix his life and get back on a good path,” Ainge said in January.
#BlackLivesMatter
Stevie Wonder Says ‘Universe Is Watching Us’ After Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [VIDEO]
*Stevie Wonder shared his feelings about the state of the nation in a moving video message shared on social media.
His seven-minute announcement arrived hours after a grand jury in Kentucky indicted one police officer with first-degree wanton endangerment for the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement as part of their wrongful death lawsuit against the city and police department, but Wonder believes “no amount of money has ever brought a life back. Ask yourself, ‘Why so long for Breonna Taylor?'” he says in the clip above. “‘Why would we accept anyone [to] call a fallen soldier anything less than an ultimate hero?'”
“And for me, good trouble is bringing our nation, this nation, back together again. And the way we do that is to vote justice in and injustice out. We just can’t put November in the hands of fate. But we can put it in our hands. The universe is still watching us. And now,” the teary-eyed singer declared, “Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is watching us, too.”
READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Says ‘White Supremacist Policing’ Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict
Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Kerry Washington, Ava DuVernay, Dan Levy, and more celebrities reacted to the news that none of the three officers in Taylor’s case were charged for her death.
“God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure,” Duvernay tweeted. The director has championed racial justice and highlighted issues in the criminal justice system through projects like Selma, 13th, and When They See Us.
“What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment,” “grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi wrote, adding, “‘No knock warrants’ feels analogous to the experience of being Black in America … The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis.”
George Clooney issued a statement to The New York Times in response to Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron condemning celebrities for reacting to the news.
“I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month. The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”
Scroll up and watch Wonder’s full empowering message via the YouTube video above.
