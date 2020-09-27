Today’s Video
Ciara Reflects On Giving Birth During COVID-19 Pandemic / WATCH
*Is there anything Ciara can’t do?!
The music superstar and new WW ambassador shares exclusively with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover how she’s keeping her fitness goals on lock while adjusting to life as a mom of three.
Ciara says she, husband Russell Wilson and their little ones are having the time of their lives, especially now with newborn son Win having joined the household!
The “Rooted” singer also reflects on being pregnant and giving birth during the COVID-19 pandemic and how “awesome” Russell was in the delivery room.
Civil Rights
Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
*There’s been a Ben Carson sighting.
After being off the radar since his RNC speech, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development popped up Thursday evening at the Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C. trying to argue that race is being manipulated this election cycle in order to create chaos and divide Americans.
“In this election season, everything is race. And, obviously, it’s being manipulated along those lines,” he said during an interview with Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins. “Things have changed so incredibly dramatically in this country, but in order to create the kind of chaos that’s necessary to make people want a change, you divide them, you divide them in every way you possibly can: by race, by gender, by age, by income.”
Dr. Carson also said that as a black child growing up in Detroit in the 1950s and 60s, he saw racism “that would curl your hair.”
“You don’t see that kind of stuff anymore,” the retired pediatric neurosurgeon said. “We’ve made so much progress, it’s absolutely astonishing.”
Dr. Carson also appeared to suggest that protesters are beholden to government as opposed to democracy. He said, “Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government. Those are two very different things.”
Watch below, or click here to view on Twitter:
.@secretarycarson on the civil unrest:
“Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government.
Those are two very different things. @secretarycarson #VVS20 pic.twitter.com/m5s9z3nGvs
— FRCAction (@FRCAction) September 25, 2020
Today’s Video
Justice Ginsburg’s Personal Trainer Honors Her with Pushups in Front of Casket (Watch)
*The longtime personal trainer to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored her in his own special way on Friday as she lay in state at the U.S. Capitol.
Bryant Johnson, who was famously captured in the documentary “RBG” during one of his morning workouts with the famed Justice, dropped down and did three pushups in front of her flag-draped casket.
Watch below:
Ginsburg became well known for her rigorous exercise routine consisting of squats, curls, planks and 20 full push-ups. Johnson wrote a book about it in 2017, “The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong…And You Can Too!”
Johnson began training Ginsburg in 1999 after her first battle with cancer – that time in her colon – when her husband expressed concern about how frail she appeared. She worked out with Johnson twice a week at 7 p.m. from then on with few exceptions, most notably Johnson’s deployment to Kuwait as an Army reservist and equal opportunity adviser from 2004-2007, and when Ginsburg had serious health issues such as her 2009 bout with pancreatic cancer and a 2014 heart stent implant. In Oct. 2019, Ginsburg said she continued her workout even after receiving radiation treatment that summer.
Below, Stephen Colbert crashes Johnson’s workout with Ginsburg for a 2018 “Late Show” segment.
Entertainment
Emotional ‘Black Panther’ Mural With Chadwick Boseman Unveiled at Disneyland (Video)
*Disneyland unveiled a beautiful new mural dedicated to Chadwick Boseman and his portrayal of Marvel superhero Black Panther in its Downtown Disney shopping district on Thursday.
The artwork from Nikkolas Smith shows the actor giving the Wakanda salute to a young Black boy wearing a “Black Panther” mask. The child also wears a hospital gown, a nod to Boseman’s visits to children with cancer at St. Jude hospital, while waging a private battle with the disease. The installation is titled “King Chad.”
Smith shared photos and videos of the unveiling Thursday on Instagram, in which he is giving the Wakanda salute in front of the mural. This art installation will be on display in Downtown Disney through Dec. 31.
“This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney,” he wrote. “It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the children’s hospital project and the Avengers Campus.”
View pics and watch video of the unveiling below, or here on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
This one is special. My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. 🐾 It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus. To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman. I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist. @waltdisneyimagineering @disney @marvelstudios @disneyland 🐾✨ #LongLiveTheKing #KingChad #WakandaForever #Phambili #DowntownDisney #BlackPanther #ChadwickBoseman #RIPChadwick #WDI
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]