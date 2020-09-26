TMI: Garcelle Beauvais Reminiscing on Jamie Foxx Being ‘Hung Like A Horse’

*During a recent episode of Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast, “Going to Bed with Garcelle,” the actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star chopped it up with Jamie Foxx about their longtime friendship.

While looking back on working with each other on “The Jamie Foxx Show,” the two revealed why they never became a couple in real life.

Foxx and Beauvais had a lot of chemistry on camera as they played each other’s love interests. However, they were actually into one another off-camera but agreed not to date until the show ended. But, Beauvais said by then, she was already in a committed relationship with another man.

“I seen you with the dude, you introduced me; ‘This is my man,’ and it was all uncomfortable,” he said to Beauvais as she laughed. “By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention,” Beauvais responded. Foxx agreed then jokingly added, “Ever. I hate them all. I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn. I f—ed up.’ So every dude, I give them a really s—y look.”

As they joked on, Beauvais went on to reveal a very intimate secret about Foxx, which she claims is one of the reasons why they didn’t take their friendship to the next level. While speaking with Foxx, Garcelle said:

”Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes ‘you know I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’ and said, ‘you know we have a really great relationship now.’ Then I said, ‘he’s also hung like a horse.’”

