Police - Police Abuse
Barkley on Defunding the Police: ‘Who Are Black People Supposed to Call? Ghostbusters?’ / WATCH
*During an NBA playoffs pregame show on TNT Thursday, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley mocked calls to defund the police, asking, “Who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?”
While speaking on the subject, Barkley explained, “We have to really be careful. I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that. We need police reform, prison reform, and things like that. Because you know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.”
”So, that notion, they keep saying that,” Barkley added. “I’m like, wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?” In addition to that comment, Barkley also cautioned not to compare Breonna Taylor’s death with other high-profile police killings including the death of George Floyd, with Barkley pointing out that Taylor’s boyfriend ”shot at police” first.
AND THERE’S THIS: Outrage Over Barkley & Shaq Siding with Cops in Breonna Taylor Case / WATCH
View this post on Instagram
HU Staff: Kecia Gayle Kecia.Kae During an NBA playoffs pregame show on TNT Thursday, NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley mocked calls to defund the police, asking, “Who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?” __________________________________________________ While speaking on the subject, Barkley explained, “We have to really be careful. I hear these fools on TV talking about ‘defund the police’ and things like that. We need police reform, prison reform, and things like that. Because you know who ain’t going to defund the cops? White neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.” __________________________________________________ ”So, that notion, they keep saying that,” Barkley added. “I’m like, wait a minute, who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters?” In addition to that comment, Barkley also cautioned not to compare Breonna Taylor’s death with other high-profile police killings including the death of George Floyd, with Barkley pointing out that Taylor’s boyfriend ”shot at police” first. ___________________________________________________ Read more at hollywoodunlocked.com 📸: @nbaontnt __________________________________________________ If you have a tip or suggestion, or want to talk to us about this story, Text the word “TIP” to 1-310-388-6463
#BlackLivesMatter
Louisville Police Arrest Rep. Attica Scott, Author of ‘Breonna’s Law’ That Would End No-Knock Warrants (Watch)
*Rep. Attica Scott, the only Black female representative in the Kentucky Capitol and author of Breonna’s Law, a bill that would end no-knock warrants statewide, was among 24 protesters arrested in Louisville, KY Thursday night as they gathered near First Unitarian Church and the Louisville Free Public Library, which had allegedly been set on fire, according to a police report reviewed by WAVE.
The state representative received a felony charge of first-degree rioting and two misdemeanors for failure to disperse and unlawful assembly, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
Watch Rep. Scott’s arrest below:
The protests began Wednesday after the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting were not indicted for her death. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., instead indicted Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective who was fired in June, with three charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The verdict meant the former detective endangered the lives of Taylor’s neighbors by firing the rounds.
“Breonna’s Law” would force police to knock and verbally announce themselves, and require that a judge approve the use of violent entry when issuing the warrant. Additionally, officers would have to activate their body cameras when serving the warrant.
It is unclear if, or when, the Kentucky House will vote on “Breonna’s Law.” Two months before Scott brought the legislation to the state level, Louisville city council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants.
“The bill that I have filed, Breonna’s Law for Kentucky, has to pass,” Scott said to NPR. “It has to pass so that what happened in the case of Breonna Taylor does not happen again — that we have to get policy change because this system will not change unless the policies reflect what the people are demanding.”
Below, Rep. Scott announces the statewide no-knock warrant bill.
Entertainment
Joy Reid’s Take on Breonna Taylor Case; ‘Defund the Police’ and More on ‘Tonight Show’ (Watch)
*Joy Reid was a guest on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to talk about the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police.
The host of MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” also breaks down the details of what happened to her, including the police arresting her boyfriend Kenneth Walker for trying to defend her.
Additionally, Reid speaks about the difficulty of explaining police brutality to her children, explains that the police are trained to shoot to kill and explains what it really means to defund the police.
Watch below:
#BlackLivesMatter
‘Breonna Taylor Wasn’t Even Mentioned in the Indictment’: Al Sharpton, Karine Jean-Pierre React to Lack of Charges (Watch)
*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.
“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.
“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”
Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”
Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”
Watch below:
Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip5 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]