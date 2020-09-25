Barkley on Defunding the Police: ‘Who Are Black People Supposed to Call? Ghostbusters?’ / WATCH

*Rep. Attica Scott, the only Black female representative in the Kentucky Capitol and author of Breonna’s Law, a bill that would end no-knock warrants statewide, was among 24 protesters arrested in Louisville, KY Thursday night as they gathered near First Unitarian Church and the Louisville Free Public Library, which had allegedly been set on fire, according to a police report reviewed by WAVE.

The state representative received a felony charge of first-degree rioting and two misdemeanors for failure to disperse and unlawful assembly, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

Watch Rep. Scott’s arrest below:

The protests began Wednesday after the three officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s fatal shooting were not indicted for her death. A grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., instead indicted Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective who was fired in June, with three charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The verdict meant the former detective endangered the lives of Taylor’s neighbors by firing the rounds.

“Breonna’s Law” would force police to knock and verbally announce themselves, and require that a judge approve the use of violent entry when issuing the warrant. Additionally, officers would have to activate their body cameras when serving the warrant.

It is unclear if, or when, the Kentucky House will vote on “Breonna’s Law.” Two months before Scott brought the legislation to the state level, Louisville city council unanimously voted to ban no-knock warrants.

“The bill that I have filed, Breonna’s Law for Kentucky, has to pass,” Scott said to NPR. “It has to pass so that what happened in the case of Breonna Taylor does not happen again — that we have to get policy change because this system will not change unless the policies reflect what the people are demanding.”

Below, Rep. Scott announces the statewide no-knock warrant bill.