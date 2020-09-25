Television
YouTuber Ari Zahir Cast as New Voice of Cleveland Brown on ‘Family Guy’
*Family Guy has cast YouTuber Arif Zahir to voice Cleveland Brown after Mike Henry, a white man, announced he would be stepping down from the role because “persons of color should play characters of color.”
Henry announced his departure on social media in August, saying in a statement, “It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years. I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”
“The Cleveland Show” ran from 2009 to 2013, during which Henry provided the voice of Cleveland and his stepson, Rallo Tubbs. The comedian also voices Consuela the maid and several other minor characters. He served as co-creator and lead star on the spinoff for the series’ four seasons, The Blast reports.
Henry provided the voice of the character since the Fox animated series’ debut in 1999.
We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/i3YTSc0DiC
— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 25, 2020
The animated sitcom announced on Twitter Friday that Zahir, who is Black, will now voice Cleveland in season 19.
“We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz,” the series tweeted alongside a split photo of Zahir and Cleveland.
Of the news, Zahir, 26, said in a statement: “To Mike Henry, Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Seth MacFarlane, thank you for this incredible gift. And to the millions of fans who love this show, I promise not to let you own.”
Actor Wendell Pierce had petitioned to become the new voice of Cleveland Brown, SandraRose reported.
He took to social media to pitch himself, writing “Now that Mike Henry has consciously given up the role of Cleveland, I am publicly starting a campaign to voice the role myself on ‘The Cleveland Show.’”
We previously reported, “The Simpsons” will no longer allow non-white characters to be voiced by white actors.
“Moving forward, “The Simpsons” will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters,” the producers stated.
Civil Rights
Ben Carson Says Protesters are Being ‘Manipulated’ to Create Chaos (Video)
*There’s been a Ben Carson sighting.
After being off the radar since his RNC speech, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development popped up Thursday evening at the Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C. trying to argue that race is being manipulated this election cycle in order to create chaos and divide Americans.
“In this election season, everything is race. And, obviously, it’s being manipulated along those lines,” he said during an interview with Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins. “Things have changed so incredibly dramatically in this country, but in order to create the kind of chaos that’s necessary to make people want a change, you divide them, you divide them in every way you possibly can: by race, by gender, by age, by income.”
Dr. Carson also said that as a black child growing up in Detroit in the 1950s and 60s, he saw racism “that would curl your hair.”
“You don’t see that kind of stuff anymore,” the retired pediatric neurosurgeon said. “We’ve made so much progress, it’s absolutely astonishing.”
Dr. Carson also appeared to suggest that protesters are beholden to government as opposed to democracy. He said, “Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government. Those are two very different things.”
Watch below, or click here to view on Twitter:
.@secretarycarson on the civil unrest:
“Right now we’re looking at people clashing who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the people, and people who believe in a system that is of, for, and by the government.
Those are two very different things. @secretarycarson #VVS20 pic.twitter.com/m5s9z3nGvs
— FRCAction (@FRCAction) September 25, 2020
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Mariah Carey’s Memoir Claims Sister Drugged & Offered Her to A Pimp At Age 12 / WATCH
*As #MariahCarey’s memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” is approaching release, more excerpts from the book are being shared to the anticipating public.
Most Mariah fans are excited to learn more about the intimate inner works and personal life experiences of the superstar singer songwriter. Mariah tells it’s all in the upcoming book, including allegations of abuse by her older sister.
So far from the snippets of Mariah’s memoir we have learned that her lavish baths aren’t just for relaxation, but also a place where Mariah gains musical inspiration. Fans also got a piece of vulnerability from Mariah when she recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey on “The Oprah Conversation”…
View this post on Instagram
Books
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Mike Johnson Says He’s Making the Love He Wants / EUR Exclusive WATCH
*Mike Johnson has made a name for himself leaving “Bachelorette” fans in an uproar after not being selected as the first black bachelor in the franchise.
Even though Johnson hasn’t made history yet on his path to love, he hasn’t given up either. Debuting his new book called “Making The Love You Want,” Mike is now focused on making the love he wants.
EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless sat down with the season 15 The Bachelorette contestant to discuss his relationship status, his new book, and making the love he truly wants.
“I like a woman that has a strong backbone. I like a woman who has confidence in handling themselves. I like a woman who can teach me some things, someone who knows she’s a boss.” Johnson goes on to say “ I want one lady for the rest of my life, I want to build with her, I want a partnership, I want to build businesses, I want to be a mogul couple.”
Before “The Bachelorette” Mike lived a life of anonymity as a financier in Grand Prairie, TX. But once he received the phone call that he was cast on Hannah Brown’s season, life as he knew it completely changed. The Texas native knew on the journey to finding love, his life experiences would be exposed on national TV. Ready to tell his story The Bachelor In Paradise participant was compelled to take a deeper dive into his past leading him to write his debut book.
“I love my title so much because that’s what its all about, making the love you want within my book, within life, and all the things you want out of life. Really starting from within.” Mike let us know that he got so transparent in the book that he had to sit down and have a conversation with his mother whom he’s very close to, about it.
The handsome bachelor has turned his full focus on his philanthropic work, speaking engagements, and continuing being an active mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Get to know Johnson better by purchasing his book “Making The Love You Want” on October 2.
