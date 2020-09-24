NAACP to Host Conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris

*On Friday, September 25, the NAACP will host a conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris.

Moderated by CNN Commentator Angela Rye, the event will include Leon W. Russell, Chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, and other leaders.

Senator Harris will discuss the national reckoning on racism, the global pandemic and her vision for the future of America. The conversation is a premier event of the NAACP’s 111th national convention and will take place starting at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT.

“We are excited to have a real conversation with Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris about the current climate and where we need to go,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO, NAACP. “In the closing of our national convention, we are eager to discuss her plans for the safety and well-being of our communities in America.”

Join us for this critical conversation on naacpconvention.org.

“The NAACP recognizes the overwhelming significance of having the first black woman as a vice-presidential candidate of a major political party,” said NAACP Board of Directors Chairman, Leon W. Russell. “We know that this pivotal moment sets the stage for our continued work to achieve equal justice and now is the time to engage in these conversations as the world faces unprecedented times and new realities during this global pandemic.”

WHAT: Conversation with Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris

WHERE: naacpconvention.org

WHEN: Friday, September 25, 2020, @ 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

WHO:

Senator Kamala Harris, Vice Presidential Candidate

Angela Rye, CNN Commentator

Leon W. Russell, Chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors

Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP

About NAACP

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.

source:

Marc Banks

[email protected]