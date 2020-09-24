Stanley Nelson Discusses the Evolution of the Revolution at CBC Virtual Panel

*On Thursday September 24, 2020 during the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Congressman Bobby L. Rush (D- Illinois) hosted a virtual panel discussion on The Evolution of the Revolution.

Primetime Emmy Award winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson joined Congressman Rush and civic leaders to discuss his film The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.

Stanley Nelson’s track record as a documentarian is impressive to say the least. In 2016 the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences bestowed upon him the Lifetime Achievement Award. A Lifetime Achievement Award has also been granted to Mr. Nelson from the International Documentary Association (IDA) and from the George Foster Peabody Awards. Stanley spoke with EURweb about The Black Panthers: Vanguards of the Revolution and his participation in the CBC panel.

EURweb was also quite excited to learn about a short that Stanley produced for Starbucks to help train their employees called The Story of Access.

Joining Stanley Nelson on the Evolution of the Revolution CBC panel are panelists: Alicia Garza, Special Projects Director for National Domestic Workers Alliance, Tamika Mallory, Founder of Until Freedom, Lynn French, Former Black Panther, Director of Hope and a Home, Inc., Carlil Pittman, Co-Founder of Good Kids Mad City Englewood, Khalid Kamau, Councilman for South Fulton, GA and Former Black Lives Matter Organizer. Mr. Nelson’s upcoming projects include a film for Netflix about the 1980’s drug epidemic called “Crack” and a film for Showtime to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison rebellion.

Stanley Nelson and his wife Marcia A. Smith are the founders of Firelight Media. Other films by Firelight Media include Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool, Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, Freedom Riders, Freedom Summer and The Murder Of Emmett Till; which are now available to stream free through PBS via American Experience’s Civil Rights Film Collection HERE. Stanley Nelson is the winner of five Primetime Emmy Awards and the recipient of the National Medal in the Humanities from President Barack Obama. Click here for further details on the CBC panel discussion.

