#BlackLivesMatter
Stanley Nelson Discusses the Evolution of the Revolution at CBC Virtual Panel
*On Thursday September 24, 2020 during the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Congressman Bobby L. Rush (D- Illinois) hosted a virtual panel discussion on The Evolution of the Revolution.
Primetime Emmy Award winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson joined Congressman Rush and civic leaders to discuss his film The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution.
DID YOU SEE THIS? Lizzo Says as ‘a Big Black Woman’ Her Fashion Style is ‘Politicized’ [VIDEO]
Stanley Nelson’s track record as a documentarian is impressive to say the least. In 2016 the National Academy of Television Arts Sciences bestowed upon him the Lifetime Achievement Award. A Lifetime Achievement Award has also been granted to Mr. Nelson from the International Documentary Association (IDA) and from the George Foster Peabody Awards. Stanley spoke with EURweb about The Black Panthers: Vanguards of the Revolution and his participation in the CBC panel.
EURweb was also quite excited to learn about a short that Stanley produced for Starbucks to help train their employees called The Story of Access.
Joining Stanley Nelson on the Evolution of the Revolution CBC panel are panelists: Alicia Garza, Special Projects Director for National Domestic Workers Alliance, Tamika Mallory, Founder of Until Freedom, Lynn French, Former Black Panther, Director of Hope and a Home, Inc., Carlil Pittman, Co-Founder of Good Kids Mad City Englewood, Khalid Kamau, Councilman for South Fulton, GA and Former Black Lives Matter Organizer. Mr. Nelson’s upcoming projects include a film for Netflix about the 1980’s drug epidemic called “Crack” and a film for Showtime to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Attica prison rebellion.
Stanley Nelson and his wife Marcia A. Smith are the founders of Firelight Media. Other films by Firelight Media include Miles Davis: The Birth of Cool, Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities, Freedom Riders, Freedom Summer and The Murder Of Emmett Till; which are now available to stream free through PBS via American Experience’s Civil Rights Film Collection HERE. Stanley Nelson is the winner of five Primetime Emmy Awards and the recipient of the National Medal in the Humanities from President Barack Obama. Click here for further details on the CBC panel discussion.
LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope. Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho. LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]
#BlackLivesMatter
‘Breonna Taylor Wasn’t Even Mentioned in the Indictment’: Al Sharpton, Karine Jean-Pierre React to Lack of Charges (Watch)
*Rev. Al Sharpton joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday night to discuss the “outrageous and unbelievable” justification of the grand jury for not directly charging the officers with the murder of Breonna Taylor.
“Grand Juries are usually totally framed by what the prosecutor puts before it because that’s the only lawyer in the room,” Sharpton said.
“Breonna Taylor was not even mentioned in the indictment,” he continued. “If anyone wants to know why we are saying Black lives should matter, they are clearly saying in Louisville today it did not matter.”
Sharpton also went after Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron for suggesting in his announcement Wednesday that Kentuckians should not let outside “celebrities, influencers and activists” come in and “influence our thinking and capture our emotions.”
Sharpton told O’Donnell: “Saying the celebrities and the influencers and the activists aren’t welcome into Kentucky or should not be there to give their views, when we’re welcomed there to watch horses run around the track for the Kentucky Derby. But we’re. not welcomed there to stand up for the life and value and worth of a Black woman, whose only actions that night was she went to bed in her own home, committing no crime. Involved in no criminal activity.”
Watch below:
Karine Jean-Pierre, the campaign chief of staff to Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris, told Lawrence O’Donnell that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are committed to uprooting systemic racism in part by “re-imagining” police reform “to meet the moment we are in.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Mo’Kelly’s ‘2-Minute Warning’ Commentaries Syndicated Nationwide Via iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network
*Mo’Kelly’s 2-Minute Warning commentaries on the news of the day are now syndicated nationwide and will be heard 5 days a week across the country as part of iHeartMedia’s new Black Information Network all-news format of stations.
This is in addition to his award-winning weekend program, The Mo’Kelly Show on KFI AM640 Los Angeles, political commentary for BBC Radio and co-host for the weekday iHeartMedia podcast, Nerd-O-Rama with Tawala Sharp.
Each day at :11 past the hour and :42 the following hour, Mo’Kelly offers 2 minutes on a top trending topic from politics, to culture and even entertainment.
More at https://www.binnews.com/
About Mo’Kelly: More at http://mrmokelly.com
As stations are being added to the lineup, this list will grow and be updated as needed.
|Callsign
|Frequency
|Band
|City
|State
|Network status
|WHTY
|1460
|AM
|Phenix City
|Alabama
|Affiliate
|KFOO
|1440
|AM
|Riverside
|California
|Affiliate
|KKSF
|910
|AM
|Oakland–SF
|California
|Affiliate
|KRRL-HD2*
|92.3-2
|FM
|Los Angeles
|California
|Affiliate
|KSSX-HD2*
|95.7-2
|FM
|San Diego
|California
|Affiliate
|WUST
|1120
|AM
|Washington
|DC
|Affiliate
|WMZQ-HD2*
|98.7-2
|FM
|Washington
|DC
|Affiliate
|WBTP-HD2*
|95.7-2
|FM
|Tampa
|Florida
|Affiliate
|WBIN
|640
|AM
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WWPW-HD3*
|96.1-3
|FM
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WYNF
|1340
|AM
|Augusta
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WMGE
|1670
|AM
|Macon
|Georgia
|Affiliate
|WVAZ-HD2*
|102.7-2
|FM
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Affiliate
|W279AQ
|103.7
|FM
|Mascoutah
|Illinois
|n/a (KATZ-HD2 relay)
|WODT
|1280
|AM
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Affiliate
|WNOE-HD2*
|101.1-2
|FM
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Affiliate
|WQLL
|1370
|AM
|Baltimore
|Maryland
|Affiliate
|WJMN-HD2*
|94.5-2
|FM
|Boston
|Massachusetts
|Affiliate
|WDFN
|1130
|AM
|Detroit
|Michigan
|Affiliate
|KQQL-HD2*
|107.9-2
|FM
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|Affiliate
|W227BF
|93.3
|FM
|Minneapolis
|Minnesota
|n/a (KQQL-HD2 relay)
|KATZ-HD2*
|100.3-2
|FM
|St. Louis
|Missouri
|Affiliate
|WWPR-HD3*
|105.1-3
|FM
|New York City
|New York
|Affiliate
|WRFX-HD2*
|99.7-2
|FM
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|Affiliate
|W254AZ
|98.7
|FM
|Charlotte
|North Carolina
|n/a (WRFX-HD2 relay)
|WIZE
|1340
|AM
|Springfield–Dtn
|Ohio
|Affiliate
|WMMS-HD2*
|100.7-2
|FM
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|Affiliate
|W256BT
|99.1
|FM
|Cleveland
|Ohio
|n/a (WMMS-HD2 relay)
|WTEL
|610
|AM
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Affiliate
|WDAS-HD2*
|105.3-2
|FM
|Philadelphia
|Pennsylvania
|Affiliate
|WGVL
|1440
|AM
|Greenville
|South Carolina
|Affiliate
|WNRQ-HD2*
|105.9-2
|FM
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|Affiliate
|W248BQ
|97.5
|FM
|Nashville
|Tennessee
|n/a (WNRQ-HD2 relay)
|WNOH
|105.3
|FM
|Norfolk
|Virginia
|Affiliate
|KHHO
|850
|AM
|Tacoma–Seattle
|Washington
|Affiliate
#BlackLivesMatter
NAACP Denounces Decision to Indict Only 1 Officer in Connection to Murder of Breonna Taylor
*Washington, D.C. — The NAACP released the following statement regarding Louisville city official’s decision to indict 1 police officer in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor:
The injustice we’re witnessing at this moment can be sensed throughout the nation. Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s failure to bring substantial charges against the officers who murdered Breonna Taylor causes angst and pain for far too many Americans still reeling from a pandemic. The charges of wanton endangerment in connection with the murder of Breonna Taylor does not go far enough and is a miscarriage of justice for her family and the people of Louisville. Atrocities committed against the people of this country by the authorities cannot and should not go unanswered when miscalculations are made. The continuous and blatant failure of a system sworn to protect the very citizens it endangers is all too telling of its efficiency and viability.
The justice system failed Breonna Taylor and, as such, failed us. From the officers’ ill-informed conduct to the city official’s delayed response, their actions have discredited their pledge and responsibility to the greater community. It is unacceptable that, once again, culpability has eluded those guilty of state-sanctioned murder.
RELATED: Former Louisville Police Officer Charged with ‘Wanton Endangerment’ in Breonna Taylor Case
In this case, and countless others, we must ask ourselves and those elected to serve, “Who is responsible for this system and its outcomes?” We must demand that our system of justice holds people working within it accountable. Black lives cannot continue to be considered collateral damage in these instances. The recent announcement of 1 indictment against the police officer Brett Hankison proves city officials believe otherwise.
This devastating blow to the community of Louisville and the nation is heart-wrenching. Our efforts to realize justice for Breonna Taylor should be redirected to bring attention to the faulty and burdensome justice system that compromises our society’s moral and humane fabric. Our course of action is to vote and make it abundantly clear that we will not tolerate the injustice we’re observing. Far too many Black lives have been lost due to the egregious malpractice of police officers, elected officials, and the justice system as a whole. We must press forward in our pursuit of dismantling oppressive ideologies that plague our country so we can reach parity and equity on all fronts.
NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) is the largest and most pre-eminent civil rights organization in the nation. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, along with well over 2M activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
In media attributions, please refer to us as the NAACP.
NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but separated in 1957 to become a completely separate entity. It is recognized as the nation’s first civil and human rights law organization and shares our commitment to equal rights.
source:
Marc Banks
[email protected]
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
