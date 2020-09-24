** FEATURED STORY **
James McBride’s Book (‘The Good Lord Bird’) Adapted Into A Showtime Series / WATCH
*Award-winning author James McBride’s novel “The Good Lord Bird” has been adapted into a limited series on Showtime.
The series and book are based on actual events that took place during slavery and focus on the abolitionists’ movement. It tells the story of abolitionist John Brown, a white man, who literally fought for the freedom of slaves. John Brown who is played by Ethan Hawke (“Training Day”) would try to free slaves from their masters by any means necessary, which often meant killing them. His efforts led him to take over the United States Arsenal at Harpers Ferry. An event in history that many are unaware of. The history that we are taught would have you to believe abolitionists only assisted with the underground railroad. That isn’t the case, most got their hands dirty and put their own lives on the line.
We sat down with James McBride to ask him what inspired him to write this book.
“I was in a historical society and I saw a diary by a Jewish merchant. He had a line, John Brown attacks Harper’s Ferry, and there was a two-page narrative about what he read about the events,” says McBride.
After reading that entry in that diary, McBride became fascinated with John Brown’s story. The book and the series depict a raw and honest version of the events that led up to the attack on Harpers Ferry. Now that there are more African Americans involved in film and TV we are starting to see a different narrative than what has been taught or not taught over the years.
Because of the lack of education, most people think the civil war was the only “war” that occurred during slavery. But, there were many slave revolts that were sometimes initiated by abolitionists like John Brown.
The Showtime series “The Good Love Bird” is a good start to learn about these untold stories. It is written as a satire which makes for a good balance of educating and entertaining.
“The Good Lord Bird” airs on Showtime Sunday, October 4.
Sterling K. Brown Puts Spotlight on Cancer & Diversity in Entertainment / VIDEO
*You may know Sterling K Brown for his compelling roles such as Randall Pearson on This Is Us, Reggie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, or one of my favorites, Christopher Darden on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. This time around the brilliant actor has taken on an even more meaningful role.
EURweb reporter Monique Loveless spoke with Sterling regarding new cancer enlightening series Survivorship Today and how his production company, Indian Meadows will champion for diversity in the industry.
“My uncle who passed away was diagnosed in 2004 and within six months he had passed away,” Brown goes on to share “ The fact that we’re talking about people living long term with cancer is an accomplishment within itself.”
Survivorship Today is an initiative by Bristol Myers Squibb to share the stories of people across the country who are affected by and living with cancer today. The series features survivors of the disease to call attention and understanding to their personal triumphs and everyday challenges, inspiring others to take action and garner more support.
“I think so much of the journey can be felt with fear, anxiety, stress, and isolation.,” The This Is Us star explains, “That when folks have an opportunity to hear others stories about what people have gone through before, then it sort of lets them know that they’re not alone.”
Of course, we couldn’t speak about cancer without acknowledging the shocking passing of his Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman passed away on August 28th after a four year battle of colon cancer.
“I hope it’s a wake-up call!” Brown answers “You know Chad was 43 years old and such a beautiful spirit,” He goes on to express “I hope it’s a wake-up call to all young or old black men to say if I’m not taking care of myself the way that I should be, what steps can I take to make sure that I give myself the best chance for the longest and most fulfilling life possible.”
The two time Emmy winner has also begun focusing on some of his own projects with his production company Indian Meadows. Centralizing on intelligent diversity in front of and behind the camera, Indian Meadows has many projects dropping from a Hulu series called Washington Black, to a family drama on Fox Everyday Insanity and an action co-starring Kerry Washington called Shadow Force.
“It won’t be all black but because I am who I am there will be a very strong emphasis on the black community.” So we had to ask if this meant behind the scenes too with stunt doubles, makeup artist, hairstylist, etc. Brown didn’t hesitate to answer with a major “#HELLYES!”
Be on the lookout for Sterling’s new projects dropping from Indian Meadows. Also, support and catch the stories of amazing survivors at Survivorship Today.
LaToya Tonodeo (‘Power Book II: Ghost’) Spills About The Power Universe & How Mary J Blige Inspired Her
*LaToya Tonodeo is a rising star who has officially joined the Power Universe. Debuting as her break out role character Diana Tejada in new hit spin-off Power Book II: Ghost.
“I love that we get to see her [Diana Tejada] trying to navigate and to find her independence, her footing, and her voice, but still making sure that everything she does is in the best interest of her family.”
EURweb’s correspondent Monique Loveless did a one on one with Tonodeo discussing what she loves most about her character, how Mary J. Blige inspired her, and falling into her new part.
“I admire how calm and laid back she is. I think it’s dope she has so much swag.” LaToya says excitedly while talking about working with Mary J. Blige. “I remember we had this one scene and it felt like she was giving me the real game and how to maneuver the industry because she’s been in it for so long.”
Power Book II: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick who is going to school and hustling to get his mom out of jail. When Tariq runs out of options he turns to the familiar drug game in which his family has become accustomed to. The sequel is the spin-off of the hit STARZ show Power, and if you haven’t seen Power you must’ve just arrived on earth, so welcome and go binge watch it during this quarantine. Trust you’ll thank us.
Tonodeo’s character Diana is the daughter of Monet Tejada played by Mary J. Blige. Monet now runs the family business since her husband Lorenzo has gone to jail. The drama gets deeper as Diana has her eye on Tariq. Tonodeo admits that Michael Rainey Jr not only welcomed her but also gave her some inside on how to be herself and navigate her character as well.
Catch the drama series now every Sunday on STARZ as it began on September 6th and definitely a sequel to fall in love with.
It’s International Peace Day!
*The world is in need of good vibes and The Shift Network is on the case.
A three day peace and love fest aka The Shift Summit & Music Festival (which included Louis Gossett, Jr., Marianne Williamson, Caroline Myss, Michael Beckwith, Shiva Rea & many more) culminates on Monday, September 21st 2020, which has been declared an International Day of Peace.
The day long online event delivers offerings from major speakers like Deepak Chopra, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Jane Goodall. Chopra describes it as; “The online event of the year to uplift consciousness and redesign our future.” Registration is free.
Musical artists like Michael Franti & Nattali Rize will also be featured, along with important lessons from 30 of today’s top peacebuilders — as well as voices of amazing children peacebuilders from around the world! This is the good stuff, an international collection of conscious thought leaders and healers who are committed to creating a peaceful, sustainable, and healthy future.
Be among the people who believe that there is hope in our world. There is a collective spirit among those who are willing to put forth their best to endure the present and endear the days ahead, despite the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Help the Shift Network reach one million people by sharing this link and join the virtual activities for the International Day of Peace. To register: Click here.
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope.
