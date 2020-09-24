Colin Kaepernick Says ‘White Supremacist Policing’ Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict

*Colin Kaepernick has called for the dismantling of white supremacy policing after a grand jury opted to bring no criminal charges against the three white officers who shot dead Breonna Taylor back in March.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted.

On Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer in the Taylor case.

Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s death, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree. The charges stem from Hankison firing shots that hit other apartments in the raid, not Taylor.

Following Wednesday’s verdict, several NFL players called for justice for Taylor.

“Breonna Taylor’s killers getting off scot free without even a trial is exactly the systemic rot that people are protesting for,” Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson tweeted. “All those protests, all the outcry for justice, and can’t even get a trial. Angry doesn’t even come close to how I’m feeling.”

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

One of the Louisville officers involved in the killing of Taylor insists he and his colleagues did nothing wrong on the night of the botched raid.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent a mass email to his department earlier this week, in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.

The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”

He goes on to call protesters “thugs.”

“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.