#BlackLivesMatter
Colin Kaepernick Says ‘White Supremacist Policing’ Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict
*Colin Kaepernick has called for the dismantling of white supremacy policing after a grand jury opted to bring no criminal charges against the three white officers who shot dead Breonna Taylor back in March.
“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted.
On Wednesday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer in the Taylor case.
Brett Hankison, one of the officers involved in Taylor’s death, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of the first degree. The charges stem from Hankison firing shots that hit other apartments in the raid, not Taylor.
READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Receiving ‘Zero Interest’ From NFL Teams, EA Sports Adds Him to ‘Madden 21’ Roster
The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 23, 2020
Following Wednesday’s verdict, several NFL players called for justice for Taylor.
“Breonna Taylor’s killers getting off scot free without even a trial is exactly the systemic rot that people are protesting for,” Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson tweeted. “All those protests, all the outcry for justice, and can’t even get a trial. Angry doesn’t even come close to how I’m feeling.”
When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction.
The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.
We have the right to fight back!
Rest in Power George Floyd
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020
One of the Louisville officers involved in the killing of Taylor insists he and his colleagues did nothing wrong on the night of the botched raid.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent a mass email to his department earlier this week, in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad.
The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
He goes on to call protesters “thugs.”
“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.
** FEATURED STORY **
James McBride’s Book (‘The Good Lord Bird’) Adapted Into A Showtime Series / WATCH
*Award-winning author James McBride’s novel “The Good Lord Bird” has been adapted into a limited series on Showtime.
The series and book are based on actual events that took place during slavery and focus on the abolitionists’ movement. It tells the story of abolitionist John Brown, a white man, who literally fought for the freedom of slaves. John Brown who is played by Ethan Hawke (“Training Day”) would try to free slaves from their masters by any means necessary, which often meant killing them. His efforts led him to take over the United States Arsenal at Harpers Ferry. An event in history that many are unaware of. The history that we are taught would have you to believe abolitionists only assisted with the underground railroad. That isn’t the case, most got their hands dirty and put their own lives on the line.
MORE NEWS: Colin Kaepernick Says ‘White Supremacist Policing’ Must Be Abolished After Breonna Taylor Verdict
We sat down with James McBride to ask him what inspired him to write this book.
“I was in a historical society and I saw a diary by a Jewish merchant. He had a line, John Brown attacks Harper’s Ferry, and there was a two-page narrative about what he read about the events,” says McBride.
After reading that entry in that diary, McBride became fascinated with John Brown’s story. The book and the series depict a raw and honest version of the events that led up to the attack on Harpers Ferry. Now that there are more African Americans involved in film and TV we are starting to see a different narrative than what has been taught or not taught over the years.
Because of the lack of education, most people think the civil war was the only “war” that occurred during slavery. But, there were many slave revolts that were sometimes initiated by abolitionists like John Brown.
The Showtime series “The Good Love Bird” is a good start to learn about these untold stories. It is written as a satire which makes for a good balance of educating and entertaining.
“The Good Lord Bird” airs on Showtime Sunday, October 4.
Entertainment
Joy Reid’s Take on Breonna Taylor Case; ‘Defund the Police’ and More on ‘Tonight Show’ (Watch)
*Joy Reid was a guest on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday to talk about the lack of charges in Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police.
The host of MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” also breaks down the details of what happened to her, including the police arresting her boyfriend Kenneth Walker for trying to defend her.
Additionally, Reid speaks about the difficulty of explaining police brutality to her children, explains that the police are trained to shoot to kill and explains what it really means to defund the police.
Watch below:
Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip
Tyra Banks Slams Rumors She’s Engaged to Louis Bélanger-Martin
*Tyra Banks has responded to rumors that she’s engaged to boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin.
The online chatter about her relationship status began after Banks, 46, was spotted out and about wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in August.
But the former supermodel attempted to curb the speculation on Wednesday by making clear it was not a diamond engagement ring.
“They’re talking about the ring … The ring is a crab. It’s shaped like a crab … and it’s an opal, not a diamond,” said Banks in an interview with Tamron Hall. “It is not a crab opal engagement ring. It is just a ring.”
She added that it’s “annoying” that the press thought a crab ring was an engagement ring. “The press gets it right sometimes but a lot of times they’re bored,” she said.
READ MORE: Jay Manuel on Why ANTM Ended His Friendship with Tyra Banks, Gave Him PTSD
.@TyraBanks has some new jewelry that’s making headlines and you won’t believe what it is 🦀… Head to the link for more on those engagement rumors, “America’s Next Top Model” regrets and more! https://t.co/giJsjr28By pic.twitter.com/5g8fMZ2SKW
— Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Banks admits she “messed up” during her second week hosting “Dancing With the Stars.”
“I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars … and yeah, it wasn’t perfect,” she said in a TikTok video after Tuesday’s episode of the hit ABC competition series. ”Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going.”
Banks compared it to contestant Skai Jackson nearly falling during her Samba with partner Alan Bersten.
“She got back up and she kept going, and because of that she’s here for another week,” the host said. “So the message is: I messed up this week, Skai messed up this week, but we’re gonna keep on going and going. Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going.”
WATCH:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]