Social Heat
Wells Fargo CEO’s ‘Limited Pool of Black Talent’ Comment Not Going Down Very Well
*According to Reuters, Wells Fargo made big plans to achieve some diversity goals, including a pledge to increase the number of Black leaders in five years.
However, it’s been said they haven’t been able to make that happen and their excuse for it is actually shocking.
Two participants in a summer Zoom meeting with Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf told Reuters on Tuesday that the company is unable to meet its diversity goals because there is a limited pool of qualified Black talent. According to NBC News, he also reiterated the assertion in a company-wide memo about diversity initiatives on June 18.
Scharf reportedly said, “While it might sound like an excuse, the unfortunate reality is that there is a very limited pool of black talent to recruit from.” After his comments were made public, he immediately faced backlash. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared a tweet saying, “Perhaps it’s the CEO of Wells Fargo who lacks the talent to recruit Black workers.” Other Twitter users had more to say.
READ THIS: Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Said ‘We Did the Ethical Thing That Night’
View this post on Instagram
Business
It’s ‘Ben’ Real: Uncle Ben’s Finally Changes Racist Brand Name (Video)
*Say good riddance to the name Uncle Ben’s.
Parent firm Mars Inc. revealed Wednesday that it will ditch its 70-year-old brand name rooted in racist imagery and relaunch in 2021 under the new name “Ben’s Original.”
Global President for Mars Food Fiona Dawson says the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name. Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bowtie. Critics have said the image evoke servitude.
Mars is the latest company to change names or logos amid new pressure from the Black Lives Matter protests over police killings of unarmed African Americans. Aunt Jemima, Land-O-Lakes and Eskimo Pie are among other brands that are retiring racist logos.
Below, reports about Mars’ announcement in June that it would follow the lead of the above mentioned brands and change its Uncle Ben’s name.
Automotive
JeffCars.com’s Review: 2020 Lexus LC 500
Highlight: A stylish LC 500 convertible is in dealerships now.
Test Vehicle’s MSRP: $106,440 (Base Model: $93,975)
Seating Capacity: 2 (2 extremely small kids in the rear)
Standard Safety Features: ABS; airbags; a back up camera; heated dimming exterior mirrors; a tire pressure monitoring system; a pre-collision system with pedestrian protection; an all speed radar activated cruise control system; automatic high beam headlights; a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert; a lane keep assist system; a lane departure alert system with steering assist; a traction control system; a vehicle stability system; an automatic locking retractor; a first aid kit; and an emergency locking retractor
Standard Equipment: 20-inch aluminum wheels; a rear wheel drive configuration; a 10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifter; a push button ignition system; an adaptive variable suspension system; a driver select mode (sport and sport plus); an active sport exhaust system; aluminum pedals; electric power steering; flush outside door handles with a smart key access; LFA-inspired instrumentation; an analog clock; a 10-inch infotainment screen; a navigation system; flush-type door handles; direct spay windshield wipers; power folding auto dimming exterior mirrors; power front seats with memory controls for driver side only; memory operated electrochromic outside rearview mirrors; flush-type door handles with illumination when opened; aluminum scuff plates; a power tilt/telescopic steering wheel; leather front seats; pseudo-leather rear seats; an 8-inch infotainment screen; a dual zone climate control system; a deodorizing and dust/pollen removing interior air filter; Lexus Enform Wi-Fi; and a glass roof with sunshade
Options On Test Vehicle: heated steering wheel; 21-inch wheels; a heads up display system; a limited slipped differential; Mark Levinson 13-speaker audio system with surround system; an intuitive park assist system; premium paint; Alcantara sport seat; carbon fiber roof; active rear steering; a variable gear-ratio steering; a speed activated rear wing; Alcantara headliner; carbon fiber door; and scuff plates
Other Trim Levels:
a hybrid model
a convertible (2021 model)
Standard Audio On Test Vehicle: a 12-speaker AM/FM/CD/HD satellite radio
Bluetooth Connectivity: Yes
USB Connectivity: Yes
Android/Apple CarPlay:not compatible with Android
Amazon Alexa: Standard
Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty: 4 years or 50,000 miles
Powertrain Warranty: 6 years or 70,000 miles
Standard Engine/Horsepower: 5.0-liter, 8-cylinder/471-hp
Recommended Fuel: Premium
Standard Fuel Mileage: 16-city/26-hwy
What’s New: After arriving on the scene two years ago, the big news for the LC500 is the arrival of the stunning looking convertible this summer. As far as the coupe, a blinds spot monitor coupe is standard for the 2020 model year. And a new special edition Inspiration Series LC 500 is available. Unfortunately, Lexus plans on producing only 100 of the unique vehicles.
For more photos and to continue reading the review, click here.
About The Reviewer: Jeff Fortson is the host of Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, the only syndicated multicultural automotive radio show on the airwaves. The 30-minute weekly show, which airs on SiriusXM 141 and a number of FM radio dials, includes one-on-one conversations with many of today’s pioneers and influencers. The engaging show, which goes beyond traditional car talk, can be heard via all mobile and stationary infotainment devices, clicking here.
Business
Motown President Ethiopia Habtemariam Spearheads Launch of Motown Records U.K. (Video)
*Motown Records is taking its talents to the U.K. with the launch of a new label spearheaded by label president Ethiopia Habtemariam and EMI Records’ recently-appointed president Rebecca Allen.
Announced today (Sept. 14), Motown Records U.K. will have its own dedicated team and resources, and an appetite for signing local artists, reports Billboard. The first executive appointments are managing director Rob Pascoe and marketing director Afryea Henry-Fontaine, both Universal Music Group veterans, with more recruits to be announced in the coming weeks.
The U.K. move is finally happening after a history of success across the pond dating back more than five decades. According to a statement, the U.K. business will serve as EMI Records’ dedicated home for releases “from Motown’s revitalized U.S. operation alongside a new generation of British Black music.”
The timing “could not be more perfect,” notes Habtemariam, who insists the new team will “sign and develop exciting new British talent,” expand the company’s “platform for Black entrepreneurship” in the U.K. and “guide Motown towards even greater global success.”
Below, Habtemariam talks with music historian Elvis Mitchell in March 2019 interview about Motown, MLK and The Great March on Washington.
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
