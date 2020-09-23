Police - Police Abuse
Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Said ‘We Did the Ethical Thing That Night’
*One of the Louisville officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor insists he and his colleagues did nothing wrong on the night of the botched raid.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times while sleeping in her bed with boyfriend Kenneth Walker when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
Three undercover officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times.
Taylor was shot several times and died. One officer involved in her death was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
READ MORE: Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency ‘In Anticipation’ of Announcement in Breonna Taylor Case
Mattingly sent a mass email to his department earlier this week, in which he defended his actions and slammed Mayor Greg Fischer, Public Safety Chief Amy Hess, and former Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad, per Complex.
The message, addressed to his “LMPD family,” begins “I’m here to tell you I’m sorry you have to go through this…. I’m sorry for the Mayor, Amy Hess, and Chief Conrad failed us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses.”
He goes on to call protesters “thugs.”
“You DO NOT DESERVE to be in this position. The position that allows thugs to get in your face and yell, curse, and degrade you. Throw bricks, bottles, and urine on you and expect you to do nothing … Your civil rights mean nothing, but the criminal has total autonomy.
The email was sent as Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron prepares to announce whether officers involved in Taylor’s death will face criminal charges.
Breaking: At least one of the officers involved in the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment was wearing a body camera. And at least one more was pictured wearing a body camera holder after the raid https://t.co/SrxWGBYlZt pic.twitter.com/VbKM9OQvqW
— Roberto Aram Ferdman (@robferdman) September 4, 2020
We previously reported.. the Louisville Metro Police Department is currently under a state of emergency “in anticipation” of the announcement.
The state of emergency suggests police officials are expecting an hostile response from the public once the announcement is made.
“… Regardless of the outcome (of the Kentucky attorney general’s decision) today or Wednesday, I know we did the legal, moral and ethical thing that night,” Mattingly continued. “It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and the criminals are canonized.”
In a statement to CNN, Mattingly’s lawyer confirmed his client sent the email.
“Sgt. Mattingly sent an email to his colleagues last evening, expressing his support for them and their work in these difficult times,” Kent Wicker said. “As you will recall, he was shot and severely injured while serving this warrant. Like our entire community, he is hopeful that this process moves forward quickly, and that his fellow officers and the people of Louisville remain safe.”
#BlackLivesMatter
Planning for the Worst: Black Californians Among Groups State is Targeting for Emergency Preparedness
*Black Americans were already in the midst of two disasters this year – the disproportionate toll of the COVID-19 pandemic and a spate of horrifying incidents of police brutality — when fire season in California started early. Wildfires have burned over 3.1 million acres in California since the beginning of the year, breaking the record for the deadliest year of wildfires in the state, according to CalFire.
Though Black communities are disproportionately vulnerable to and impacted by disasters, Black households are less likely to be prepared for disasters than White households, according to the NAACP.
This September, which is Emergency Preparedness Month, some Black activists as well as community-based organizations have been partnering with Listos California, an emergency preparedness campaign anchored in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES). These partnerships are aimed at getting the word out about emergency preparedness to diverse communities through more accessible and impactful means, such as artwork and person-to-person conversation.
“Listos California awarded $50 million in local assistance grants to non-profit organizations throughout the state to build resiliency in vulnerable communities and connect residents to culturally and linguistically competent support — a whole community approach that fosters critical networks that can save lives. This month, I urge all Californians to learn about how they can help keep their loved ones and communities safe during an emergency,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom in his declaration for Emergency Preparedness Month.
For Aliyah Sidqe, a Sacramento-based artist who depicts Black life in America, it’s important for the Black community to be prepared to fend for themselves, she says, in an emergency situation.
“The Black community is already subject to a lot, and we’re not thought about all the time. It’s important for us to take matters into our own hands and really be prepared for what’s to come because sometimes we’re not considered in the game plan as far as what the world needs to do,” Sidqe said.
MORE NEWS: Alicia Keys Performs in ‘Late Late Show’ Parking Lot for Show’s First Drive-In Concert (Watch)
According to a poll of California residents living in zip codes at risk of floods, wildfires or earthquakes, conducted by EMC Research, 88 % of vulnerable residents agree that preparing for a disaster is important. However, those respondents admitted to not taking action to prepare because they think doing so is scary (63%), expensive (61%) or time-consuming (54%).
“I think a portion of people don’t take certain things seriously, or they’re not really thinking about all that is going on right now. It’s easier just to kind of push that to the back of your mind. But I think the fact that we’re already marginalized makes it super important for us to really be ready to take care of ourselves and be prepared for anything,” Sidqe said.
Since partnering with Listos California, Sidqe has started conversations with family members and friends about what they would do during emergencies.
“Before I really had’t thought too much about it, but it did kind of spark that, for my partner and me — conversations like where would we go if we did have to evacuate. Actually, in our area, there was a fire really close to us and a few neighborhoods had to evacuate. So, we did put a plan in place of where we would go in case that would happen.”
The Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy, a nonprofit serving youth in San Bernardino County, has been sharing information about emergency preparedness alongside their ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts. During their relief events, which include twice-a-month drive-thru distribution of essential items, CEO Terrance Stone and the Young Visionaries staff inform community members about the importance of being prepared.
“I’ve been introducing the program like this: I always ask if somebody came and knocked at your door right now, and told you that you have five minutes to pack your necessities and go, are you going to be able to get what you need within those five minutes? It’s an eye opener for everybody, because then they’re like, wait, like what do I actually need,” said Jennifer Rosales, Administrative Assistant at Young Visionaries.
“I tell everybody, it doesn’t have to be expensive. You don’t have to go out and spend $200, $300 to try to get a go–bag or a ready bag. I think the number one thing is this: Just look at your basic needs, something that you need every day, and then just start that way. It’s important to know that it doesn’t have to cost you a lot of money to keep your family and your friends safe,” said Rosales.
El Sol Neighborhood Education Center is coordinating outreach activities with 11 community groups from different parts of San Bernardino County.
“We have developed specific strategies to target specific communities. We have to bring cultural brokers or cultural speakers so that they understand the language, the culture and the lived experiences of each target community. We partner with agencies and churches — African American, Asian American, Latino and Native American partners. Each group knows how to best reach the people in their own communities”, says Alex Fajardo, El Sol’s executive director.
The Listos California website has Disaster Ready Guides in multiple languages if readers want to know more about what to have prepared for an emergency.
source: Quinci LeGardye | California Black Media
#BlackLivesMatter
Louisville Police Declare State of Emergency ‘In Anticipation’ of Announcement in Breonna Taylor Case
*The Louisville Metro Police Department is currently under a state of emergency “in anticipation” of an announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.
Taylor, 26, was shot eight times while sleeping in her bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker when three plain clothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment on March 13.
Three undercover Louisville officers, Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, conducted an improper raid when they burst into Taylor’s home and fired at least 22 times, with bullets going into neighboring apartments, and “it was incredible that Mrs. Taylor was the only one killed,” said Rob Eggert, Walker’s defense attorney.
Taylor was shot several times and died. One officer involved in her death was fired, the other two remain on the police force.
As we previously reported, Taylor’s family will receive a $12 million settlement from the city over their wrongful death suit.
READ MORE: Info Regarding the Breonna Taylor $12 Million Settlement with City of Louisville Released
#BREAKING: A State of Emergency has been declared in Louisville, Kentucky in preparation of the grand jury decision for the Breonna Taylor case. LMPD has banned days off and is erecting barricades across the city. pic.twitter.com/vlcLfweJxh
— Hunter Cullen (@HunterJCullen) September 21, 2020
Sources told WAVE 3 News that the payout is “one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in Louisville police history.” The financial payment also comes with a series of police reforms, including that commanders must approve all search warrants in advance.
The settlement is in response to a wrongful death lawsuit that Taylor’s family filed against the city and its police department back in April
Both the FBI and the Kentucky state authorities are investigating Taylor’s death, and neither has announced any s preliminary findings.
The state of emergency suggests police officials are expecting an hostile response from the public.
#BlackLivesMatter
Texas Teacher, Literally Named Lilli White, Was Fired for Refusing to Stop Wearing her BLM Mask at School (Video)
*A white teacher in San Antonio says she was fired after she declined to stop wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask at the school.
Lillian White was a teacher at Great Hearts Western Hills, a charter school on the city’s north side. According to KENS, she started attending weekly in-person training sessions at the school in July, wearing homemade masks printed with the phrases, “Black Lives Matter” and “Silence is Violence.”
“For about a week and a half I was wearing these masks and no one said anything. A couple of the other teachers came up and asked for some if I had any extras and I made them some,” White told KENS.
But she says one Friday, she received a text message from the assistant principal, saying, “We’d like you to stop wearing these masks. Parents will be coming around more and we don’t discuss the current political climate.”
White says she continued to wear the mask, citing her commitment to what Black Lives Matter stands for. She told KENS: “This is human rights and it should be something that is promoted at our school. It’s an excuse to not talk about it by saying this is politics, talk about it on your own time. It’s just an excuse because they’re uncomfortable with the conversation.”
Great Hearts Texas Superintendent Daniel Scoggin emailed the following statement to KENS regarding White’s termination:
Great Hearts respects the privacy of all current and former employees and as a result does not issue public comment on specific personnel matters. On the question related to face coverings, Great Hearts enacted, in this unprecedented pandemic environment, a policy that face coverings have no external messages. This policy was authored by school leaders and teachers in service to the learning environment of our classrooms.
Great Hearts was founded and exists today to serve the innate dignity and worth of every human being. We stand with the Black community and all who are suffering. Great Hearts deplores bigotry and its crushing effects on all those subjected to it. Great Hearts is committed to an America where racism, violence, and injustice do not happen, because such acts find no home in the hearts of a great people.
Watch an interview with White below from KENS:
Search
The CultureCalendar: What's New & Black on TV
Trending
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip3 months ago
Vanessa Bryant: Pro Athletes Sliding in DMs of Kobe Bryant’s Widow
- Slider5 months ago
Clutch My Peaches!: Cynthia Bailey Reportedly Out and Offered Reduced #RHOA Role to Make Room for Phaedra Parks
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Mike Pence Invites Candace Owens to White House for Talks on Race Relations
- George Floyd4 months ago
Jacob Pederson: St. Paul Police Officer Accused of Starting #GeorgeFloyd Riot [WATCH]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Trapped in the Closet? Fans Suspect Diddy’s New Girlfriend is Transgender [VIDEO]
- #BlackLivesMatter3 months ago
B(l)ack Stabbing Candace Owens Raising Funds for Cop who Killed Rayshard Brooks – Wants ATL Mayor Fired
- News3 months ago
Ms. Robbie of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies’ Claims Son’s Ex Won’t Allow Her to See Grandson [VIDEO]
- Black Celebrity Gossip - Gossip4 months ago
Yasmine Jackson: Granddaughter of Joe Jackson Stabbed in Racially Charged Attack [PHOTOS]