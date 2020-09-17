Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Featuring Lizzo, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton and Travis Scott [VIDEO]

*Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video next month, where the singer will debute the latest collection of her lingerie line.

The event will air Oct. 2 and feature performances from Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalía. Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani, and Paloma Elsesser are turning and will walk the runway, alongside newcomers Lizzo, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, and more.

The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection will be available for purchase in Amazon’s fashion store and on the Savage X Fenty website.

Check out the video promo above.

READ MORE: Rihanna Launches Skincare Line, Promises New Album Will Be ‘Worth the Wait’ [VIDEO]



Meanwhile, Rihanna previosuly gave fans and update on the status of her hotly anticipated new album.

During the virtual launch party of her Fenty Skin line on July 30, the singer teased that she’ll be dropping new music sooner than expected, and promises it will be worth the wait.

“I love making music, so I never neglect it. I always get to it and get back to it,” she told Access Hollywood in a video interview. “But there’s other things on the carousel now, so I have to pay attention to everything and stay on top of everything. I’m just that way, and music sometimes takes a hit naturally because these other things are crucial in terms of timelines and production, and there’s so much that people will never understand that goes on behind the scenes.”

She continued: “Music is still my first love, so I can’t wait to put something out that I’m really proud of and excited about. It is probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone…. I got enough stress and questions and ‘R9, where’s the album?’ comments. They don’t leave me alone, but I haven’t neglected them. I still gotchu, music is still my baby.”

Fans have been demanding new music since her last studio album 2016’s “ANTI.” Rihanna has since stayed busy with her cosmetics and fashion empire: the Fenty Beauty line, her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection and her Fenty fashion brand.

“When I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she shared with Entertainment Tonight in a video interview.

RiRi launched FentySkin.com in July, a genderless, all-inclusive skincare line.

“Fenty Skin is my vision of the new culture of skincare—I wanted to create amazing products that really work, that are easy to use, and everyone can apply it,” Rihanna said.

Fenty Skin is in partnership with Kendo Brands and “encompasses the basics of a full skincare routine,” per Forbes.

“I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone,” Rihanna has said.