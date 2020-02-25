BlackLoveIs (A Tinder + Director X Colab) Watch

*Today, Tinder launched a new project called #BlackLoveIs, an original short film from, Director X, celebrating Black Love in all its forms.

The movie, debuted exclusively last night at a tastemaker celebration held at NeueHouse Hollywood, featuring authentic first-person accounts and intimate reflections exploring the nuanced understanding and expression of Black Love – love for ourselves and one another as well as community, culture, family, sexuality and Blackness.

Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) introduced the footage to a captivated crowd then sat down for a moderated discussion about Black love with Raquel “Rocky” Harris.

“In casting and speaking with real people about what Black love means to them, we found that each person has their own unique experience in how being Black converges with their understanding of love itself,” expressed Lutz. “Connections to home, to family, to sexuality and to how we present to each other and the world. It was beautiful to see how varied and nuanced the Black community really is – how our expressions of love are tinted through our culture. It is exciting to know that these stories, with all their vulnerability and tenderness, will be seen far and wide. They represent a present I am proud to live in,” continued X.

During the presentation, the acclaimed music video director said making #BlackLoveIs

has been a proud moment in his career and he’s thrilled to share it with the world.

“This film is about real Black Love,” explained the 44-year-old. “And the diversity of it. And how varied it is, yet still singular.”

Guests were also given the opportunity to have their Tinder profile photos captured by celebrity photographer Erik Carter in the official Tinder portrait studio. And enjoy an intimate cocktail reception with sounds provided by notable DJ Brian Henry.

About: Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) is a protégé of the legendary director Hype Williams and is known for directing high-budget, visually distinctive videos for popular artists, including: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Fifth Harmony, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, John Mayer, Korn, Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul, and many more. His work has been nominated and awarded by the MTV Music Video Awards and Much Music Video Awards. X has directed commercials for Apple Music, eBay, Virginia Black, and Gap’s ‘Meet Me In The Gap’ campaign, and more recently, films such as Across the Line, which won Best Feature at the Atlantic Film Festival and Superfly for Columbia Pictures.