#BlackLoveIs (A Tinder + Director X Colab) Watch
*Today, Tinder launched a new project called #BlackLoveIs, an original short film from, Director X, celebrating Black Love in all its forms.
The movie, debuted exclusively last night at a tastemaker celebration held at NeueHouse Hollywood, featuring authentic first-person accounts and intimate reflections exploring the nuanced understanding and expression of Black Love – love for ourselves and one another as well as community, culture, family, sexuality and Blackness.
Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) introduced the footage to a captivated crowd then sat down for a moderated discussion about Black love with Raquel “Rocky” Harris.
“In casting and speaking with real people about what Black love means to them, we found that each person has their own unique experience in how being Black converges with their understanding of love itself,” expressed Lutz. “Connections to home, to family, to sexuality and to how we present to each other and the world. It was beautiful to see how varied and nuanced the Black community really is – how our expressions of love are tinted through our culture. It is exciting to know that these stories, with all their vulnerability and tenderness, will be seen far and wide. They represent a present I am proud to live in,” continued X.
To watch #BlackIsLove, click here.
During the presentation, the acclaimed music video director said making #BlackLoveIs
has been a proud moment in his career and he’s thrilled to share it with the world.
“This film is about real Black Love,” explained the 44-year-old. “And the diversity of it. And how varied it is, yet still singular.”
To read Director X’s personal story celebrating #BlackLoveIs, click here.
Guests were also given the opportunity to have their Tinder profile photos captured by celebrity photographer Erik Carter in the official Tinder portrait studio. And enjoy an intimate cocktail reception with sounds provided by notable DJ Brian Henry.
About: Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) is a protégé of the legendary director Hype Williams and is known for directing high-budget, visually distinctive videos for popular artists, including: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Fifth Harmony, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, John Mayer, Korn, Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul, and many more. His work has been nominated and awarded by the MTV Music Video Awards and Much Music Video Awards. X has directed commercials for Apple Music, eBay, Virginia Black, and Gap’s ‘Meet Me In The Gap’ campaign, and more recently, films such as Across the Line, which won Best Feature at the Atlantic Film Festival and Superfly for Columbia Pictures.
Detroit Lawmaker Says Trump ‘Receptive’ to Letter Seeking to Free Kwame Kilpatrick
*A Detroit lawmaker says Donald Trump seemed “very receptive” to a request to have Kwame Kilpatrick’s lengthy prison term commuted.
Michigan state House Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D-Detroit) said she handed Trump a letter during the National African American History Month Celebration at the White House last February on the 27th, which she hopes will bolster Kilpatrick’s presidential pardon request.
“Based on his body language, I could tell that he was present, paying attention, receptive and somewhat reassuring,” Gay-Dagnogo said of her brief interaction with Trump, Deadline Detroit reports. “He seemed familiar with the request and I believe he said he’d look into it.”
Kilpatrick is currently serving 28 years in prison for multiple public corruption crimes. He has long argued that he was wrongfully convicted and has reportedly requested a pardon from Trump’s White House after losing all appeals, according to the Free Press.
The letter, reportedly signed by several Detroit caucus members, elected officials and ecumenical leaders, says that though “Kilpatrick made great errors in judgment,” convictions of other public officials with “similar cases, sentenced around the same time, highlight stark contrast.”
Trump has granted clemency to 11 convicted criminals, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who went to prison after he tried to sell President Obama’s old Senate seat for financial profit.
Gay-Dagnogo says she’s optimistic Trump will release Kilpatrick.
“African-American community leaders and pastors are weighing in as well,” she said. “Perhaps he sees it as a political opportunity, or he sees what is fair. … [Given] the ones he already let out, what would be the difference in this case?”
Current MSNBC legal analyst and former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade oversaw the 2013 prosecution of Kilpatrick, and she noted “There were dozens and dozens of additional charges that could have been filed but weren’t.”
Kilpatrick, 49, is not eligible to be released until 2037. He will be 67. In the meantime, he’s hoping Trump will come to his rescue after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case.
‘Standing Strong’ Released on the Anniversary of the March on Washington
*(Los Angeles, CA.) — It has been said countless times, we stand on strong backs and shoulders.
Jazzy Rita Shelby (aka LaRita Shelby) took the words to heart and teamed up with Willie Daniels to compose the song “Standing Strong.”
It is an anthem to the great people who have come before us and it is their strength that we draw upon for what we face today. Releasing it on the anniversary of the March on Washington is a fitting time to remember and pay homage to our ancestors and champions for justice.
Families and luminaries represented in the video are dated from the 1800’s to the present time. Standing Strong is produced by Michael Wells, choreographed by Cerise Johns and features dancer Anika Isom. Those interspersed in the video include Queen Isabelle Stewart, Dr. Walter Davis (3rd President of Tennessee State), Johnny Holmes (Owner of the famed Victory Grill in Austin, Texas), Mary Ovington (Suffragist & Co-Founder of the NAACP) and The Tuskegee Airmen Class of 45F.
Jazzy Rita: “The time is now. If we are to live and breathe, we must continue to open up the airwaves for new voices to be heard. Some have been here all along, but it took the sign of the times to turn silent screams into shouting echoes of decadence & defiance. From activism to artistry, I am a part of the disruption of the status quo, forever STANDING STRONG just like our ancestors deemed us to be.”
The descendants of those depicted include Dorie Pride (Indie Artist), Clyde R. Jones (Coming to America), Reginald T. Dorsey (Bill Pickett Rodeo & 5th Ward on UMC), Stogie Kenyatta (The award winning Paul Robeson one man show) and Blair Underwood (Soldier’s Play, Quantico). Fans are invited to take the challenge. Download the song and make a video tribute to your ancestors.
The “Standing Strong” official release date is August 28th 2020, which is the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington. The song is available on Apple Music, iHeart radio, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon and other digital platforms.
EURweb fans can join Jazzy Rita in a special Zoom Room Sunday August 30th at 12 noon Pacific 2pm Central and 3pm Eastern. Save the link to join the mtg. https://bit.ly/3llEDYQ
For interviews: Contact SB Media email [email protected]
Social media: Twitter @RitaShelby Instagram @JazzyRitaShelby
Do You Want to Know How to Marry into Millions? An EURweb Exclusive on ‘Marrying Millions’ / WATCH
*”Marrying Millions” is back on Lifetime, for Season 2, and there are a few new couples mingling in the millionaire mix.
Insert Rodney Foster, who made his millions in the wine industry. Rodney is the founder of Edelheiss Wine, and often shares with viewers that he is worth “$5 million and growing.” In addition to his millions of dollars, Rodney says he owns a townhouse in one of Washington, D.C.’s most expensive neighborhoods and he has recently also purchased a Lake House in Maryland.
Insert Desiry, Rodney’s long term girlfriend. Desiry works for a non-profit, in Los Angeles, and has little to no money, yet the two say they’re madly in love with each other. However, they live on opposite coasts and neither is willing to move to be with one another. Desiry insists she cannot leave Los Angeles because her non profit is close to her heart and the veterans that she helps, rely on her. Her father was a vet and she created this non-profit in his honor.
Another interesting factor that plays a big part in their relationship is the fact that the relationship is a SECRET!!! None of Rodney’s friends nor family know anything about it. They have been in this relationship for two years and Rodney does not want to go public with their love! Instead, Desiry says in lieu of a public relationship and living together, “He pays my rent, he pays my bills, we go on trips and we go on shopping sprees.”
EURweb sat down with Rodney and Desiry for an exclusive interview to get down to the bottom of their relationship. Not only did we find out that these two have an interesting relationship, Desiry has a strong faith center, not believing in living together before marriage, nor pre marital sex, but she also has strong ties to her community. Rodney on the other hand, is absolutely fine with how their relationship has been going and has no immediate plans to change anything about their “arrangement”. Desiry wants to get married, or at the very least, have a “public engagement” and Rodney, well, Rodney is kind of just sitting on the fence about it all!
Both Rodney and Desiry have been thrown into the spotlight, as the show premiered earlier this month. There are many fan questions and concerns about this relationship and they are not shy to address them all over social media.
Check out our exclusive interview below and sound off in the comments if anything…stands out to you about this couple!?
You can catch Marrying Millions Wednesdays at 10pm EST on Lifetime
