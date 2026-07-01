Sade’s ‘The Best Of’ Reaches U.K. Albums Chart Milestone

The compilation joins "Diamond Life" as the only Sade releases to spend 52 weeks on the chart.

Sade/screenshot

*Sade’s catalog continues to prove its staying power in the United Kingdom.

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“The Best Of,” the band’s 1994 compilation, has reached 52 total weeks on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. The milestone gives Sade its second project to spend at least one full year on the ranking, according to Forbes.

The collection sits at No. 96 on the latest chart, up one spot from the previous week. Its continued presence reflects steady interest from streaming listeners and longtime fans returning to the band’s classic material.

“The Best Of” first arrived on the chart in November 1994 and opened at No. 6. That remains the compilation’s highest position. After its initial run, the project left the chart, returned briefly in 2001 and resurfaced again in 2010. The album began its latest comeback in late 2025 and has remained a recurring presence on the chart since then.

Only one other Sade release has reached the same 52-week mark. The band’s debut album, “Diamond Life,” spent more than a year on the U.K. chart after its 1984 release. The project peaked at No. 2 and returned to that position several times, though it never reached No. 1.

Sade has placed nine albums on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, most of those releases entered the top 10. “Promise,” released in 1985, remains Sade’s only U.K. No. 1 album.

The band has not released a new studio album in more than 15 years, but its music continues to travel across generations. With “The Best Of” reaching a full year on the chart, Sade has added another sign of longevity to a career already defined by lasting appeal.

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