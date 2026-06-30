Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches Patriotic Summer Menu Items

*Nothing Bundt Cakes is rolling out a lineup of patriotic cakes and seasonal treats for summer gatherings.

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The bakery chain is spotlighting its Red Velvet cake, the brand’s top-selling flavor, as customers prepare for Fourth of July celebrations, cookouts, and family events. The cake features cocoa flavor and chocolate chips and comes in all Bundt Cake sizes.

The company is also offering a Patriotic Decorated Cake designed for summer parties and America’s 250th celebration. Guests can also add new Fireworks and Freedom Bundtini Toppers to Bundtinis for picnics, block parties and group gatherings, per the news release.

S’mores Made With HERSHEY’S has also returned for a limited time. The seasonal flavor features chocolate cake baked with HERSHEY’S milk chocolate chips and mini marshmallows. It is finished with a buttery graham streusel topping and will remain available through July 19.

“As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we’re proud to be part of the traditions that make summer so special,” said Dolf Berle, chief executive officer of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “From patriotic gatherings to everyday celebrations, Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about spreading JOY and helping Guests turn meaningful moments into something sweet, shareable and memorable.”

The seasonal items are available at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide for a limited time.

Bundtastic Rewards members can also earn 250 bonus points on any purchase from July 3 through July 5, 2026. Customers must log into their rewards accounts before purchase to qualify. The company said the bonus points will be added on or around July 17.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, founded in 1997, operates more than 800 bakeries across more than 40 states and Canada.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nothing Bundt Cakes Brings Back S’mores Flavor, Debuts Peach Cobbler Bundtlet

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