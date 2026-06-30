Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ Reaches No. 1 on Billboard R&B Digital Song Sales Chart

Renewed attention around the hit biopic Michael helped push the 1983 classic to the top of the R&B Digital Song Sales chart for the first time.

Michael Jackson – via Grok AI

*Michael Jackson’s catalog continues to gain new momentum from the success of “Michael,” and one of his most famous songs just added another Billboard achievement.

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“Billie Jean” has reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B Digital Song Sales chart for the first time. The ranking tracks paid downloads of R&B songs in the United States, per Forbes. The song rose from No. 2 during its 57th week on the chart. It first appeared on the list in July 2013, making the climb to No. 1 a nearly 13-year journey.

Jackson released “Billie Jean” on Jan. 2, 1983, as the second single from “Thriller.” He wrote the track and produced it with Quincy Jones. The song quickly became a defining hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 and reached No. 1 in several countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Ireland, Switzerland and Belgium.

Michael Jackson (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images)

The latest milestone follows renewed interest in Jackson’s music after the release of the biopic “Michael.” The film helped drive new streaming and sales activity around his catalog. Earlier this year, “Billie Jean” also became Jackson’s first No. 1 song on Billboard’s Global 200 chart.

The track remains closely tied to one of Jackson’s most famous televised moments. His performance of “Billie Jean” on “Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever” earned an Emmy Award nomination and became a lasting part of pop culture history.

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