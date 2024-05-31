Friday, May 31, 2024
Whoopi Goldberg Shocks ‘The View’ Audience with Historic Appearance and Trump Conviction Commentary | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
Whoopi Stuns 'The View' - via ABC
Whoopi Goldberg – via ABC

*Guess who was on The View today, of all people. OK, put it this way. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg opened the Friday episode with a dramatic announcement. “Do not adjust your TV set,” she began, addressing a startled audience. “Yes, I’m here on a Friday because this is a very unique moment in history.”

Whoopi Goldberg, who typically takes Fridays off, returned to the show to comment on the significant recent events.

“I’m going to say something you’ve never heard me say before,” she continued a mock-solemn tone in her voice. “But Donald John Trump is a convicted felon.”

For years, Goldberg has famously refused to mention Trump by name, instead referring to him as “You Know Who,” a running joke among the hosts.

The co-hosts spent the opening segment discussing the former president’s recent conviction on 34 counts in his hush-money trial, a topic that generated impassioned responses from the panel and the audience.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, the show’s resident lawyer and legal expert, made arguably the most shocking revelation of the segment.

“I spent the morning talking to someone from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office,” she explained. “He believes they will recommend a one-year term in prison because when you spend a year in prison in New York, you serve in Rikers Island.” The audience reacted with gasps and then applause.

Hostin elaborated, predicting that Trump could spend six months in Rikers followed by four-and-a-half years of probation, prompting co-host Joy Behar to quip, “And six months at this table.”

Anna Navarro - via screenshot
Anna Navarro – via screenshot

The View took the Trump conviction head-on in their Hot Topics segment, with the co-hosts voicing diverse opinions. Anti-Trump Republican Ana Navarro condemned her party’s inconsistency, while Alyssa Farah Griffin, Republican and former Trump aide, warned, “Running for president to stay out of jail is a hell of a motivator…he’s going to do and say absolutely anything he can to get elected so buckle up because there’s rage and retribution ahead.”

Co-host Sara Haines expressed her concern over potential violence following the ruling and pondered how parents would explain such events to their children.

The conversation circled back to Hostin, who shared her personal feelings on the conviction.

“I didn’t feel somber. I felt like the Knicks won the tournament. I felt like America won. I felt like New York won. I felt like the Manhattan D.A.’s office won. I felt like I won.”

Goldberg ended the show on a memorable note, emphasizing Trump’s conviction with a repetitive declaration. “So, to recap, guilty, guilty, guilty,” she said, repeating the word 34 times to match the counts, met with growing applause from the audience.

This episode of The View not only marked a rare Friday appearance by Goldberg but also encapsulated the palpable response to a historic legal verdict, showcasing diverse perspectives and impassioned discussions.

