Warner Bros. Drops Trailer for ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*Warner Brothers has released the trailer for their latest film, GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE, premiering March 29 only in theaters.

Per the press release, the synopsis states: “The epic battle continues!  Legendary Pictures’ cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film stars Rebecca Hall (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” The Night House”), Brian Tyree Henry (“Godzilla vs. Kong,” “Bullet Train”), Dan Stevens (“Gaslit,” “Legion,” “Beauty and the Beast”), Kaylee Hottle (“Godzilla vs. Kong”), Alex Ferns (“The Batman,” “Wrath of Man,” “Chernobyl”) and Fala Chen (“Irma Vep,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”).

The new trailer dropped a day ago and already has 9.4 million views on YouTube. Watch it above.

GODZILLA x KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE
Credit: Warner Bros.

Wingard told Empire Magazine fans are “gonna see lots of different versions of Godzilla in this movie.”

“There’s a bit of a truce — Godzilla’s in control of the surface world and Kong is down in Hollow Earth,” Wingard told the outlet about where the sequel finds King Kong and Godzilla. 

