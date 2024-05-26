Sunday, May 26, 2024
TheFilmStrip: ‘The Blue Angels’ Soar – EUR Original Content | WATCH
By Marie Moore
“The Blue Angels” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services)
“The Blue Angels” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services)

*Just in time for Memorial Day, “The Blue Angels” soars with impressive aerial maneuvers. For those who cannot get to see The Blue Angels’ show, Amazon MGM Studios is streaming “The Blue Angels.”

In the enthralling documentary, audiences will find themselves flying high with the Navy’s elite Flight Demonstration Squadron.

The immersive footage puts you in the cockpit for a firsthand view of the Blue Angels’ precision flying.

The aerial shots deliver a spectacular showcase of the breathtaking exercises that have made them the world’s premier jet team.

Flight leader Captain Brian “Boss” Kesselring, commander of the squadron, pointed out that their aerial domain was “a great equalizer.”

'The Blue Angels' Soar - (Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services)
“The Blue Angels” (Photo courtesy of Amazon Content Services)

Touring the country annually for eight months at a time, The Blue Angels consist of six jet fighter pilots flying in dazzling formations, sometimes no more than a terrifying eighteen inches apart. Paul Crowder’s documentary chronicles The Blue Angels’ 2022 season from the highly competitive selection process to rigorous training. The exhausting tour includes not only aerial demonstrations but their outreach programs that consist of visits to schools and hospitals.

The Blue Angels is the brainchild of Admiral Chester Nimitz, who created it in 1946 to promote public interest in naval aviation. The film doesn’t shy away from the tragedies that have dotted the program, which has had twenty-eight fatalities since its inception.

Their names and faces are memorialized on a large portrait displayed in the organization’s headquarters.

Two of the producers for “The Blue Angels” are Glen Powell (“Hidden Figures,” “Devotion,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) and J.J. Abrams (“Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol,” “Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens”).

“The Blue Angels” also features Christopher Kapuschansky, Scott Goossens, Frank Zastoupil, Cary Rickoff, Julius Bratton, Monica Borza (flight surgeon), Alexander P. Armitas, Amanda Lee (incoming pilot), Greg Woolridge and Gil Rud.

Veteran, syndicated journalist Marie Moore reports on mainstream media and the Black diaspora. Facebook.com/TheFilmStrip  X: @thefilmstrip

