Monday, July 1, 2024
They’re Not Like Us (The Supreme Court) -The Journal of Steffanie Rivers
*It seems the Supreme Court is working overtime to protect lawbreakers, yet women don’t get the court’s protection. You probably heard about the SCOTUS opinion on the Jan. 6th insurrectionists charged with obstruction by the Department of Justice: Some of those defendants could get their charges dismissed.

Why – all of a sudden – does the Supreme Court feel the need to protect criminals from further prosecution?

Why does a man with 34 felony convictions still get enough support to run for president?

We already know why, but let’s talk about it. 

The Supreme Court May Drop Charges for Some Jan. 6 Rioters
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.

