Stephen A. Smith Slams Diddy for Deleting Cassie Apology Video
By Ny MaGee
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images North America/Zimbio)

*Stephen A. Smith slammed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for removing his video apology to Cassie

The disgraced music mogul removed all the posts on his Instagram last week, including the statement he issued days after CNN released surveillance footage showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel.

As we reported earlier, the disturbing video shows Puff Daddy, wearing only a towel, chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, and kicks her.

Cassie filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the music producer late last year, ultimately settling out of court. The lawsuit encouraged more victims to come forward about their violent encounters with Diddy, though he has declared his innocence regarding all allegations.

In his video response to the CNN clip, the hip-hop producer said,  “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f*cked up,” Diddy explained in the now-deleted clip.

Diddy assaulting Cassie - via CNN
Diddy assaulting Cassie – via CNN screenshot

“I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.”

During a recent episode of his podcast, Smith said it was “foolish” of Diddy to remove the clip. 

“If you had a million photos, if you had a million videos, and you decided to delete 999,999, that’s the one you should’ve kept up—if you’re sincere. … And I know, that you’ve been taking a lot of hits, and there’s been shrapnels of criticism all over the place aimed in your direction. Not that it wasn’t deserved,” Smith said, Complex reports. 

“Although one could argue, the ex that you hit had to deal with a hell of a lot more than you had to deal with in terms of the criticism,” he continued. 

Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs - GettyImages
Cassie and Sean “Diddy” Combs – GettyImages

“Delete everything else; not that,” he said. “Don’t you want people to know that you were contrite? That you were incredibly sorry? That you have profound regret for the egregious actions that you were caught on camera committing?”

Smith concluded, “By deleting the video, you throw all of that out the window—the possibility of the very few people that would ever believe that really having a reason to continue to believe you.”

Watch Stephan A.’s full remarks in the X/Twitter post below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Cassie’s Lawyer Condemns Diddy’s ‘Pathetic’ Apology in Instagram Video

