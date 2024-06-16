Subscribe
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Returns Key to New York City At Request of Mayor Adams | VIDEO
By
Alli Rosenbloom and Gloria Pazmino, CNN
0

*(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has returned his symbolic key to New York City after Mayor Eric Adams said a committee recommended “nullifying and rescinding” it.

Combs was asked to return the key after video footage obtained by CNN showed him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016, according to a June 4 letter Adams sent to Combs.

In the letter, viewed by CNN, Adams wrote that he was “deeply disturbed” by the video.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence,” the letter reads.

Sean Diddy Combs arrives at the BET Awards 2022 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

The letter adds: “After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key.”

Combs previously apologized for his actions in the video.

Combs, who grew up in Harlem, was awarded the key in September 2023.

The award is a “symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement,” according to a press release at the time.

The key was returned to the city on June 10, according to City Hall.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits since November – seven directly accusing him of sexual assault. One of the eight lawsuits, filed by former girlfriend Ventura, has been settled. Another lawsuit accused his son Christian Combs of sexual assault, and Sean Combs is accused of aiding and abetting. Combs has vehemently denied claims from many of the civil suits but has not responded to all of the allegations. In December 2023, after four lawsuits had been filed against him, Combs posted a fierce denial on his social media, writing that “sickening allegations” had been made by accusers “looking for a quick payday.”

He added, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”

Federal investigators are also preparing to bring accusers of Combs before a federal grand jury, two sources familiar with the probe tell CNN — signaling the US Justice Department is moving toward potentially seeking an indictment of Combs.

Bringing individuals who have filed civil lawsuits against Combs before a grand jury would mark a significant escalation in the government’s ongoing investigation involving the producer and Bad Boy Records founder.

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

