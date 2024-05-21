Tuesday, May 21, 2024
South Carolina Woman’s Body Discovered 6 Months After Disappearance
By Ny MaGee
*The remains of Jamilla Smith, who was reported missing in December 2023, were found in a wooded area of South Carolina in May after a months-long investigation.

The cause of death of the 30-year-old mother has been revealed, PEOPLE reports. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables, Smith died of gunshot wounds to the head.

During the police investigation, Smith’s ex-boyfriend, 34-year-old Daniel G. Harmon, was arrested and charged in connection with the case, according to WLTX. Smith went missing after placing a 9-1-1 call claiming Harmon was chasing her and ran her over. As TooFab reports, during the call, the woman is heard screaming before the line goes dead.

Smith’s body was recovered May 10 in a wooded area of Aiken, per USA Today.

According to the police, Smith called 9-1-1 call on December 2 and said Harmon broke into her home and was chasing her down the road. Per Radar, during the call, she is screaming and saying, “No, don’t touch me, don’t hurt me please, and you hit me.”

South Carolina Woman's Body Discovered 6 Months After Disappearance
Jamilla Smith / YouTube screenshot

“The phone appears to drop,” read the police arrest affidavit and Harmon is hearing telling the victim to get into his car so he could bring her to the emergency room.

“The man could be heard saying, ‘You jumped in front of the car,’ and Smith said, ‘No, I didn’t.’ Smith said, ‘Leave me alone, it hurts, I can’t,” the docs continue, via WJBF. Smith screams “‘No,’” and “’You ran over me.'”

According to police, Smith was never taken to the hospital.

Daniel Gabriel Harmon arrested for kidnapping and murder of Jamilla Smith
screesnshot of Daniel Gabriel Harmon / YouTube

Blood evidence found in the trunk of his car linked Harmon to the crime, leading to charges of domestic violence, kidnapping, and murder.

Per Radar, Harmon’s cousin, Bryan Alexander Hampton Jr., and Clyde Hendley II have also been arrested in connection with the crime. Both are charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

