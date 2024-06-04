Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Referring to Caitlin Clark as a ‘White B*tch’
By Ny MaGee
Caitlin Clark - Instagram
*ESPN personality Pat McAfee says he shouldn’t have used “white bitch as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark,” he wrote on Twitter Monday, claiming his “intentions when saying it were complimentary.”

PEOPLE reports that McAfee was discussing 22-year-old Clark’s impact on the WNBA’s viewership this season during the June 3 episode of The Pat McAfee Show when he called her the “white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar.”

“I would like the media people that continue to say, ‘This rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class’. Nah, just call it for what it is — there’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar,” McAfee said.

“What the WNBA currently has is what we like to describe as a cash cow. There is a superstar,” McAfee said during the segment. “And we’re not saying that the players on the court need to act any differently. That’s the athletes are going to do what the athletes are going to do in any sport. I think we’re all learning, that the WNBA … that’s old-school football, baby.”

McAfee’s comments prompted numerous social media users to criticize his remarks, prompting him to issue an apology on X.

“I shouldn’t have used “white bitch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening,” he tweeted. “I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.

McAfee added, “My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts. #Journalism #WNBAProgrum #SheIsTheOne.”

McAfee said he sent the Indiana Fever rookie a private apology.

