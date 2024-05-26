Nicki Minaj’s Manchester Show Canceled Following Amsterdam Arrest and Release | VIDEO

*Nicki Minaj‘s brief stint in Amsterdam police custody has come to an end, as she was released with a modest fine of $380. However, because of the detainment in The Netherlands, Nicki Minaj’s Manchester show was canceled.

in The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the border police at Schiphol Airport, issued a statement confirming the release of a 41-year-old American woman, aligning with Minaj’s situation. The fine was imposed for the possession of soft drugs, specifically marijuana, found in her luggage.

Despite the resolution of her legal troubles, the repercussions for Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour were immediate. Fans were left disappointed as the highly anticipated concert in Manchester was abruptly canceled. Attendees shared notices they received at the venue on social media platform X, confirming the cancellation.

The cancellation has caused a significant stir among fans who had eagerly awaited Minaj’s performance. Many took to social media to express their frustration and disappointment. The situation has not only disrupted Minaj’s tour schedule but also raised questions about the handling of such incidents involving international artists.

Minaj, who had taken to Instagram Live to document her arrest and assert her innocence, has yet to make an official statement about the cancellation. Her fans are now left wondering about the fate of the remaining UK performances scheduled for the tour.

