MC Lyte Releases First Album in Ten Years w Salt, Big Daddy Kane & Raheem DeVaughn | WATCH

*MC Lyte is a pioneering American rapper, actress, and entrepreneur who has left an indelible mark on the music industry. As one of the first solo female rappers to release a full-length album, she shattered glass ceilings and set new benchmarks in a predominantly male arena.

Hailing from Brooklyn, MC Lyte discovered her love for music early on. By the age of 12, she was already honing her rhyming skills, and at 14, she recorded her first track. Her distinctive talent and voice quickly caught the industry’s attention, culminating in her trailblazing debut album, “Lyte as a Rock,” released in 1988. This landmark album, featuring iconic tracks like “Paper Thin” and “10% Dis,” established her as the first female solo rapper to drop a full-length album.

MC Lyte’s impact didn’t stop with her initial success. She continued to release critically acclaimed albums such as “Eyes on This” (1989) and “Act Like You Know” (1991). In 1993, her single “Ruffneck” became a significant milestone, making her the first female rapper to achieve a gold single.

Her lyrical genius and pioneering drive have garnered numerous accolades, including BET’s “I Am Hip Hop” Icon Lifetime Achievement Award. She is rightfully recognized as a seminal figure in the annals of hip-hop history.

Beyond her musical achievements, MC Lyte has excelled in acting, voice-over work, and entrepreneurship. She has graced various films and television shows, including “Half & Half” and “Girls Trip,” and her distinctive voice has been featured in countless commercials and narrations.

Lyte’s influence extends to her philanthropic efforts and motivational speaking. She founded the Hip Hop Sisters Foundation, which awards scholarships to young people and champions initiatives aimed at empowering women.

MC Lyte is celebrated not only for her groundbreaking contributions to hip-hop but also for her lyrical prowess and commitment to uplifting others. Her legacy is one of resilience, innovation, and inspiration, paving the way for future generations of female artists in the hip-hop industry.

