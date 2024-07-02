M. Night Shyamalan’s Psychological Thriller ‘Trap’ Inspired by 1985 Sting Operation | Watch New Trailer

*Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller “Trap,” which stars Josh Hartnett.

As we reported earlier, the story centers on a man (Hartnett) attending a pop concert with his daughter, where they realize they’re at the center of a sinister event. “Trap” is set at a concert organized by police to capture a serial killer dubbed “The Butcher.”

Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill also star in the movie.

“Trap” features performances by rising music star (and M. Night’s daughter) Saleka Shyamalan.

Shyamalan explained in a new interview with Empire that he pitched the idea for the movie as “What if The Silence Of The Lambs happened at a Taylor Swift concert?”

As Deadline reports, the writer-director-producer explained that the film was inspired by Operation Flagship, a 1985 sting operation in which U.S. Marshals used NFL tickets as bait to capture fugitives.

“It was hilarious,” Shyamalan said. “The cops were literally cheerleaders and mascots. These guys were dancing as they came in. And they were all caught. It was so twisted and funny.”

Shyamalan said he “directed an entire concert” for his movie.

“And it wasn’t just a thing in the background. It’s equally important. There is no pretend concert going on. I love the idea of cinema as windows within windows,” he explained. “One of the reasons to come see the movie at the movie theatre is because there’s literally a real concert that you can see nowhere except in that movie.”

Shyamalan’s daughter, Saleka, stars in the film as pop star Lady Raven, who performs at the concert.

“I want the industry to move towards more original storytelling,” the filmmaker told Empire. “I think audiences would really like it. Look, I know there’s safety in IP. But it’s really important that we come to the movies and see something we’ve never seen before. I’ll keep fighting for that.”

“Trap” will be distributed worldwide in theaters only on August 2, 2024, and internationally beginning on July 31, 2024.

Watch the new trailer below.



