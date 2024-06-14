Lee Daniels’ Horror ‘The Deliverance’ Starring Andra Day Slated for August Theatrical Release

*Lee Daniels’ hotly anticipated thriller “The Deliverance,” starring singer Andra Day, is scheduled to premiere in select theaters on August 16 before the title debuts on Netflix on August 30.

Blex Media reports that Netflix secured the rights to “The Deliverance” for a $65 million following a competitive bidding war. Per Tudum, the synopsis states: Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (Precious) and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

The ensemble cast includes Glenn Close, Mo’Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Day and Daniels previously collaborated on the Billie Holiday biopic “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday.” The singer previously revealed that she cut off 12 years of hair growth to play the music legend.

Speaking on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Day said there was “no way to do justice” to Holiday without “going that deep” with her physical transformation — which included losing weight, smoking cigarettes, and chopping off her long locks.

After a prolonged anticipation, the first look at Lee Daniels’ supernatural horror “The Deliverance,” (which is inspired by true events) is herehttps://t.co/HNVrNeEm6g pic.twitter.com/kTQ43FSLop — Blex (@blex_media) June 10, 2024

“It was definitely a transformation,” she said. “You know, usually you’re like celebrating, you’re like, ‘Yay, big chop.’ But I was like, ‘Did we just straight [cut] right into the back of my head? Okay.'”

“It was worth it,” Day added. “I was happy actually. I actually really enjoyed the short hair. So ultimately it was working, and I think there’s just no way to do a character like her’s justice without going [all in]. I mean, that’s a Black woman in [the] ’30s, you know, there’s no way to do a justice without going that deep.”

Day also started drinking hard liquor to prepare for the role. She won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for her performance in the film.

Check out the FIRST LOOK image of Andra Day in Lee Daniels’ “The Deliverance” below.

READ MORE: Sanaa Lathan Stars in Coming-Of-Age Film ‘Young. Wild. Free’ on BET+ | Watch Trailer

