Tuesday, May 21, 2024
More Bad News for Lamor Whitehead – He was Jailed Ahead of June Sentencing for Fraud | VIDEO
By Fisher Jack
*Convicted scam artist Lamor Whitehead, often referred to as the “Bling Bishop” due to his extravagant lifestyle, found himself behind federal bars Monday (05-20-24) following new court filings.

In a decisive move, Manhattan Federal Judge Lorna Schofield revoked Whitehead’s bail, ordering him into the custody of the United States Marshal.

Whitehead, who proudly touted his connection to Mayor Adams, was earlier this year convicted on a slew of federal charges, including wire fraud, attempted extortion, and providing false statements to law enforcement.

The 45-year-old pastor’s downfall was precipitated by the revelation that he had defrauded $90,000 from the mother of a parishioner at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Prosecutors painted a damning picture of Whitehead’s misuse of the funds, showcasing how he indulged in luxury items rather than purchasing the promised home for his victim. Furthermore, he was accused of attempting to extort a Bronx businessman, falsely promising that he could wield influence for preferential treatment from the mayor and significant profits. It was clarified that Mayor Adams was not implicated in any wrongdoing, according to the NY Daily News.

Prosecutors argued that Whitehead’s behavior posed a substantial risk to the community. His recent inflammatory posts on social media targeting Pauline Anderson, the woman he defrauded, and her son, accusing them of being FBI informants, highlighted this risk. His audacity extended to violating a restraining order by disclosing sealed documents during a Patreon live stream, an act of blatant contempt.

Despite being out on bond, Whitehead’s unrelenting false accusations against prosecutors, the FBI, and his victims led to the revocation of his bail. Prosecutors, emphasizing Whitehead’s lack of accountability, pushed for immediate action.

Facing the grim reality of spending decades in prison, Whitehead implored Judge Schofield for leniency, pleading to remain on bail until his sentencing. In a heartfelt letter to the judge, he expressed deep concern for his family.

“It would be devastating to take me away from my two 16-year-old children, my nine-year-old daughter, and my two-year-old baby girl,” Whitehead wrote.

Originally slated for July 1, Whitehead’s sentencing was brought forward to June 17, marking the next chapter in this dramatic fall from grace.

