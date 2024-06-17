Monday, June 17, 2024
Lamor Whitehead: Brooklyn ‘Bling Bishop’ Sentenced to Nine Years for Financial Scams
By Fisher Jack
Bishop Lamor Whitehead
 Bishop Lamor Whitehead attends the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

*It’s a done Deal. In a high-profile case that has captivated the city, Lamor Whitehead, the flamboyant Brooklyn pastor known for his opulent lifestyle and close political connections, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday. Whitehead, who is often seen flaunting luxurious clothing and accessories, was convicted of swindling a parishioner’s mother out of her life savings among other cons.

Judge Lorna Schofield of the Manhattan federal court handed down the sentence after listening to Whitehead’s financially ruined victims and Whitehead himself, who mentioned various city and state officials he was connected with, including NYC mayor Eric Adams, state Attorney General Letitia James, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, and NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. None of these officials were present at the sentencing.

“I don’t see any remorse for your conduct,” Judge Schofield said, highlighting the overwhelming evidence against the pastor, reports the NY Daily News.

In March, a jury found Whitehead a/k/a the “Bling Bishop” guilty on five counts, including wire fraud, attempted extortion, lying to the FBI, and related charges stemming from three separate fraudulent schemes that bilked unsuspecting victims out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Whitehead, who led the Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Canarsie (NYC), abused the trust placed in him by his church members to gain financially and bolster his extravagant lifestyle.

Prosecutors at the trial painted Whitehead as a master manipulator who exploited his religious role and political connections, including his self-declared mentorship by Mayor Eric Adams, to create new money-making opportunities.

“Lamor Whitehead is a con man who stole millions of dollars in a string of financial frauds and even stole from one of his own parishioners. He lied to federal agents, and again to the Court at his trial. Today’s sentence puts an end to Whitehead’s various schemes and reflects this Office’s commitment to bring accountability to those who abuse their positions of trust,” said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a statement following the sentencing.

Despite his name-dropping efforts, Whitehead’s connections, including Mayor Adams, were not implicated in any wrongdoing in this case. This high-profile sentencing sends a clear message about the consequences of exploiting positions of religious and community leadership for personal gain. The story of Lamor Whitehead serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of unchecked power and the importance of integrity in leadership roles.

In addition to the prison term, Whitehead was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $85,000 in restitution and forfeit $95,000, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Lamor Whitehead robbed at gunpoint
Lamor Whitehead and his wife / Instagram

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Bishop Lamor Whitehead Pleads for Release from Brooklyn Jail Over Hellish Conditions

