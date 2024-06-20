Kim Burrell to Be Honored as Icon at 2024 Stellar Awards

*Celebrated artist Kim Burrell is set to receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award at the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Awards, which returns on July 20th in Las Vegas Nevada at the Orleans Arena.

The ceremony will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, August 3rd at 8PM and 10PM EST and in broadcast syndication from August 10, 2024 – September 8, 2024.

Per the news release, Emmy Award-winning TV personality and comedian Loni Love will host the event alongside Marconi Award-winning radio/TV personality and comedian Rickey Smiley. The evening will bring together gospel music’s brightest stars for a celebration billed as “The Greatest Night in Gospel Music.”

GRAMMY Award and multiple Stellar Award winner Tye Tribbett is set to receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The Stellar Awards has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration, celebrating the very best in gospel music. We are thrilled to have Loni Love and Rickey Smiley as our hosts this year, and we know they will bring a special touch of joy and excitement to the evening,” said Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, Inc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stellar Gospel Music Awards (@thestellars)

A full list of the 39th annual nominees can be found on the official Stellar Awards website. For more information, please visit https://www.stellarawards.com/ and join the conversation using the hashtag #TheStellars.

For those planning to attend, a full list of events and ticket information is available at stellarplusexperience.com.

Stellar Awards taping Tickets are available now at www.stellarawards.com or Ticketmaster.com.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Kim Burrell Responds After Being Called ‘Arrogant’ and ‘Rude’ When Telling Churchgoer to Hush | WATCH

