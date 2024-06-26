Kendrick Lamar Praised for Promoting ‘Potential Gang Truce in LA’

*Kendrick Lamar returned to the streets of his hometown, Compton, to film the video for his hit record “Not Like Us.”

Hot New Hip Hop reports that over the Juneteenth holiday, Lamar reunited with his former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmates ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock. The filming comes days after Lamar’s “Pop Out – Ken & Friends” concert at the Kia Forum, which brought together several West Coast artists. The star-studded event was livestreamed online, which Ice-T praised as a unifying moment for the West Coast.

Vibe reports that the hip-hop legend took to Instagram on Saturday (June 22) to share a photo from the show honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Ice-T remarked that Lamar appeared to be facilitating a “potential gang truce.” The rapper-turned-actor described the concert as a “cure for cancer” for people who grew up in or around gang culture.

“A Potential Gang Truce in LA is like a Cure for Cancer for us,” Ice-T posted. “Extreme Respect to @kendricklamar.”

After Kendrick performed “Not Like Us” at the show, he gathered his family, friends, and rival gangs on stage for a group portrait. He told the crowd, “This sh*t making me emotional. We been f**ked up since Nipsey died. We been f**ked up since Kobe died. This is unity at its finest. We done lost a lot of homies to this music sh*t, to this street sh*t. For all of us to be together on stage, that sh*t is special. Everybody on this stage got fallen soldiers.”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg celebrated Lamar’s “Pop Out” show during an IG live.

“Sending a big shout-out to K. Dot and all the homies from the West that stood together unified, organized in peace [and] love,” Snoop said.

“That was fun to watch. Beautiful to see all my peoples come together… K. Dot, you are the King of the West. That’s the kind of sh*t kings do, we unite,” he added.

