Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

*At the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland found herself in the spotlight for more than just her glamorous appearance, as we reported earlier. The singer/actress had a viral encounter with a security employee during the Tuesday premiere of Marcello Mio, leading to widespread discussion about the incident.

In a video shared by the Associated Press on Instagram, Rowland stood by her decision to call out the staffer for alleged mistreatment.

“The woman knows what happened, I know what happened,” Rowland explained. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it.”

Rowland also pointed out a discrepancy in how she was treated compared to other attendees, saying, “There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off.” This statement highlighted a perceived bias in the behavior of the security personnel.

“I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers.” The incident occurred when an usher repeatedly touched Rowland’s arm in an attempt to hurry her into the theater. Upset by the invasion of her personal space, Rowland confronted the usher, who continued to push her and her companions up the Palais des Festivals staircase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP Entertainment (@apnewsentertainment)

A lip-reading expert from Page Six analyzed the footage, suggesting that Rowland told the usher: “Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that.” Despite Rowland’s protest, the usher did not relent, prompting Rowland’s friends to step in and defend her.

The strict nature of Cannes red carpet security is well-documented. With a packed schedule of screenings, security personnel often rush attendees into the theater to ensure films start on time.

In 2018, Cannes even banned selfies on the red carpet to prevent delays, enforcing the rule by confiscating phones or covering camera lenses if necessary.

Rowland’s experience sheds light on the pressures and challenges faced by celebrities at such high-profile events. Her insistence on maintaining her boundaries serves as a reminder of the importance of respect and personal space, even in the fast-paced environment of the Cannes Film Festival.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nathan Wade Criticized by Ex for Trying to Cut Alimony After Receiving $53K Paycheck