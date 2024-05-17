Kel Mitchell Opens Up About Painful Marriage and Infidelity Issues on ‘Club Shay Shay’ | WATCH

And the da drama continues. In a candid and emotional interview on “Club Shay Shay,” actor Kel Mitchell shared intimate details of his tumultuous marriage and rise to fame with host Shannon Sharpe.

Mitchell opened up about the profound personal struggles he faced behind the scenes. The actor recounted how his then-wife Tyisha Hampton became pregnant multiple times by other men during their marriage.

“We had the abortion, but then we had a baby, and she ended up telling me that the baby that was aborted wasn’t mine,” the “Good Burger” star revealed, reflecting on the early days of their relationship. When Sharpe asked if the marriage was ever the same after that, Mitchell replied, “No, this is the beginning. This started at the beginning. Within that process and that being known… now I’m on TV. I don’t have time to really process that.”

The former child star who got his start in 1994 on the kids’ show “All That” detailed the harrowing experience of Hampton nearly dying in the hospital while giving birth to their first child, Wisdom, in 1999. Despite the crisis, Mitchell was expected to return to work immediately. He also disclosed that his wife became pregnant again during their marriage but said, “It wasn’t me.”

“Yeah, I stuck around,” Mitchell told Sharpe, emphasizing the gradual unveiling of these painful truths. He revealed that they stopped being intimate once he became aware of her infidelity. Mitchell recounted a particularly heartbreaking incident when he found his wife at a hotel with a “friend” while he was working long hours.

“I got in the whip, went driving around, saw her whip. I saw it at the hotel. I go to the lobby, turns out dude just come walking down the lobby about to go to the car. My car that she was driving. I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, what’s up? Take me upstairs.”

Mitchell described confronting his wife, who appeared surprised and tried to explain. However, he chose to walk out of the room, realizing the gravity of their situation.

“I’m going back up there, cops came, everybody came up at that point. I remember this cop told me, he said, ‘I seen this, this type of woman. This situation, you need to get out of this situation.’”

Despite these challenges, and for whatever reason, Mitchell tried to make the marriage work for the sake of their children. However, after another pregnancy and miscarriage with another man, he reached his breaking point. In 2004, a call from a man claiming he and Hampton wanted to be together prompted Mitchell to file for divorce in 2005, seeking a fresh start.

Wow. Kel Mitchell’s daughter looks just like him. It’s sad that this is the case and it’s on the internet. But, venting & attempting to heal… pic.twitter.com/vEVP7jP0Ir — ✨Lanré✨ (@SikiraT) December 29, 2022

Mitchell and Hampton also share a daughter, Allure, who has publicly accused Mitchell of being an absentee father and owing her mother millions in child and spousal support.

Lawd! This is a messy situation and even though he says his story can help others, we can only wonder if that’s really why Kel Mitchell decided to tell the world. Of course, we also can’t wait to hear what Tyisha Hampton’s rebuttal is gonna be, which we’re betting won’t take long for her to come forward with.

Meanwhile, what are YOUR thoughts about Kel Mitchell’s situation? Scroll down and tell the world what’s on your mind.

