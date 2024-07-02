Keith Lee Blasts BET After Viral Incident with Taraji P. Henson at Awards Show | Video

*Popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee addressed the Taraji P Henson incident at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

In case you missed it, at Sunday’s (June 29) awards ceremony, Lee and his wife were seated in the front row when Henson, who hosted the show, mistakenly confused him with another social media influencer, Jordan Hewlett. The moment went viral, with Henson facing criticism for the mistake.

Lee posted a since-deleted video of him dropping the rose Henson gave him on the floor, All Hip Hop reports.

“It was deleted because my message was completely misconstrued,” Lee explained.

“The reason I did this had nothing to do with Taraji P Henson,” he said. “I whole-heartedly believe that wasn’t my rose.”

Taraji P. Henson confuses Keith Lee and Jordan Howlett at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/o7Mtt8Rn3L — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2024

In a separate post, Lee said Henson was not to blame for the faux pas and slammed BET’s unprofessional production.

“First and foremost, I want to start by saying I am not upset at Taraji P. Henson by any stretch of the imagination,” Lee stated in a TikTok on July 1. “In my opinion, she smoked it last night. I don’t think for one second Taraji had any ill will or any ill intentions behind the situation. The situation happened the way it did. It is what it is.”

He continued, “The entire segment on the production side felt extremely rushed. Not only did it feel rushed, it did not feel intentional. It did not feel purposeful.”

Lee noted that overall, he and his wife enjoyed the show.

“I’ve always spoken about my social anxiety, and for me just to get out and be in that moment was more than enough for me. So to take me and my wife out of our seats, put us in different seats, give Taraji no direction to who we are and what we do felt extremely unprepared and unprofessional to me,” Lee stated.

Watch Lee’s response via the TikTok clip below.

