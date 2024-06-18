Subscribe
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

Justin Timberlake Charged with DWI – Released from Police Custody | VIDEO
By
Zenebou Sylla and Marianne Garvey, CNN
0

*(CNN) — Justin Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and released from police custody in New York, according to his attorney.

According to police, the singer was observed around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning “operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition,” in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain in his lane of travel, a statement from Sag Harbor Police reads.

An officer initiated a traffic stop, and Timberlake was placed under arrest and held overnight for arraignment, according to police. He was also cited for running the stop sign and failure to keep in his lane, his attorney Ed Burke told CNN.

Timberlake was released without bail and has a court date scheduled for July 26.

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake / Getty

Sag Harbor is a village located in the Hamptons on eastern Long Island. Timberlake left the American Hotel in the area shortly before he was arrested, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Timberlake is currently on tour with his most recent album, “Everything I Thought It Was.” He is next scheduled to perform in Chicago at the United Center on Friday. Over the weekend, Timberlake wrote a tribute to his two sons and shared his plans for Father’s Day in a post Instagram.

“My 2 greatest gifts. I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose,” Timberlake wrote. “Now… for today: let’s play a game where we all just chill and let Dad watch the final round of The US Open.”

Timberlake, 43, is married to producer and actor Jessica Biel. The couple married in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

This story is developing and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Chrisean Rock Sentenced to Jail After LA Arrest, Faces Extradition to Oklahoma

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Study Finds Sugar Substitute Xylitol Linked to Higher Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Next article
White House Rebuts Claims of Biden Freezing at L.A. Fundraiser, Obama Walking Him Off Stage in Viral Clip

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Rivalry Intensifies with Controversial Hard Foul + Kev on Stage’s ‘These Black …’ Tweet | WATCH-it-Happen

Entertainment

Camille Winbush Gets Real About OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Residuals Ain’t Cuttin’ it | WATCH

Concert

Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

Entertainment

Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb