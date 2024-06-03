John Legend Drops Bombshell on Diddy Scandal: ‘I Always Believe the Women’

*John Legend says he “always” believes women when they level accusations of abuse against powerful males like Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

“My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations… and to make sure that they’re heard and any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again,” Legend said during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, TooFab reports.

“I was horrified by the allegations that I heard about Mr. Comb, and of course horrified by the video evidence that was released after that,” Legend said. “But I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out and absolutely is something that needs to be brought to light when it happens.”

Legend is referring to the now infamous hotel footage of the Bad Boy Records founder violently beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016. The tape was leaked to CNN last month. According to the outlet, Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage at the time of the attack.

“It’s shameful what Mr. Combs has been accused of, and I only want the best for Cassie, but also for all the other victims that have alleged that he’s abused them,” Legend said.

“My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations… and to make sure that they’re heard and any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again.” @johnlegend speaks out about the allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pic.twitter.com/pQ0QLcNi9i — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) May 30, 2024

“It’s really tough to see those descriptions and to see those videos is quite a shame and I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims,” the R&B crooner added.

Two days after CNN aired the Diddy-Cassie video, the music mogul posted an apology on his Instagram account.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f-cked up. I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” Combs said in a video. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, and I’m disgusted now.”

Cassie also took to Instagram to thank fans for their support after CNN obtained the footage.

“Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become,” the former singer stated.

She continued, “With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

