Joe Budden Spars with Ex After She Accuses Him of Abuse
By Ny MaGee
*Joe Budden’s recent remarks on the Diddy-Cassie assault video prompted his ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, to reminisce about purportedly similar incidents between them.

As Vibe reports, the former “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” stars sparred under a post on The Shade Room’s Instagram account, with Tahiry recalling a time Budden “threw her down a flight of stairs.”

He clapped back and called her a “failed gold digger.”

Her startling remarks came after Budden reacted to the hotel surveillance footage of Diddy beating his then-girlfriend Cassie. The 2016 video was leaked to CNN last week and days later, the Bad Boy Records founder apologized in a video statement posted to his Instagram account.  Budden called his apology “half-hearted bullsh*t.”

Joe Budden And Ex-Gf Tahiry
Tahiry responds to Joe Budden / Instagram screenshot

Tahiry commented in response, “The irony. This is so triggering!!!!!,” she wrote. “I remember Joey throwing me down a flight of stairs dragging me back into the house & me having to talk him into letting me go.”

According to Tahiry, this torment went on “for hours.”

“This whole sh*t took me out. So hard to watch. So sorry for Cassie and every other woman who’s currently going through it or has ever gone through it. It’s tough,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Budden pushed back, calling her “a lying, failed gold digger that has abused, targeted, and manipulated many men.”

He added, “Outside of me you lack an identity which is why you’ve tried desperately to attach yourself to me for over 15 years,” he wrote.

“You were on my body your entire last stint on L&HH and tried your best to disrespect my son’s mother in the process,” he added. “I had to ask producers to keep you away from us like the cancer you are!! Yet you continue to slight my name online because…it’s your identity.”

According to Budden, Tahiry is not a “real victim.”

He called his ex a “low level Dyckman con woman that’s been lying about (you already know) for ages.”

Meanwhile, a collection of clips are circulating social media about Budden’s alleged long history of domestic violence and abuse — see below.

